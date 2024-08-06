New retail units planned as Kinross-shire retailer County Fabrics seeks move to bigger site

Kinross-shire retailer County Fabrics has submitted plans to move to a bigger site just four minutes’ walk from its current home.

The fabric retailer – which celebrated its 40th university last month – described its current operation at The Watermill, on the eastern edge of Crook of Devon, as “no longer viable” due to site constraints and insufficient storage space.

An application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to build at the junction of the A977 and B9097 towards Drum.

The site has recently been a field servicing horses.

If built, the new facility will comprise additional retail units, store, warehouse and parking space for 30 vehicles.

County Fabrics plans for new Crook of Devon site

The application suggests the business looked to find alternative premises before submitting plans to construct the new store.

The background statement reads: “Despite an extensive search, we have been unable to find a suitable new location locally.

“Consequently, we are applying for planning permission to construct a new store combined with a warehouse offering off-road pallet access and ample storage and packing areas.

“This setup would enable the business to function efficiently and support its growth.”

Space for other retailers at proposed Kinross-shire development

County Fabrics says the designs “look and feel like a collection of farm buildings” to fit within the rural surroundings.

In addition to the County Fabric buildings, the plans include proposals to build three mixed-use business units and a community garden area.

An entrance road would also be constructed off the B9097.

The statement adds: “The considerable infrastructure costs for this development mean that it would only be viable if combined with additional business units.

“We envisage these units being occupied by other small, independent rural businesses.

“The proposed development would provide significant economic benefits to the local area, both in terms of employment and contributing to a more diverse land use.”

The deadline for public comments on the planning application is Friday, August 23.

Katie Evans, owner of County Fabrics, previously said the business would expand its offerings by bringing out its own design range and launching an interior design branch of business.

