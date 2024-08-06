New retail units planned as Kinross-shire retailer County Fabrics seeks move to bigger site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New retail units planned as Kinross-shire retailer County Fabrics seeks move to bigger site

The independent retailer wants its new home to have additional retail and business units.

By Andrew Robson
County Fabrics current home in Crook of Devon
County Fabrics' current home is on the eastern edge of Crook of Devon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kinross-shire retailer County Fabrics has submitted plans to move to a bigger site just four minutes’ walk from its current home.

The fabric retailer – which celebrated its 40th university last month – described its current operation at The Watermill, on the eastern edge of Crook of Devon, as “no longer viable” due to site constraints and insufficient storage space.

An application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to build at the junction of the A977 and B9097 towards Drum.

The site has recently been a field servicing horses.

If built, the new facility will comprise additional retail units, store, warehouse and parking space for 30 vehicles.

County Fabrics plans for new Crook of Devon site

The application suggests the business looked to find alternative premises before submitting plans to construct the new store.

The background statement reads: “Despite an extensive search, we have been unable to find a suitable new location locally.

Location of County Fabrics proposed new Crook of Devon site
The location of the proposed site. Image: Google Street View
It is just four minutes’ walk from the current shop. Image: Google Maps

“Consequently, we are applying for planning permission to construct a new store combined with a warehouse offering off-road pallet access and ample storage and packing areas.

“This setup would enable the business to function efficiently and support its growth.”

Space for other retailers at proposed Kinross-shire development

County Fabrics says the designs “look and feel like a collection of farm buildings” to fit within the rural surroundings.

In addition to the County Fabric buildings, the plans include proposals to build three mixed-use business units and a community garden area.

An entrance road would also be constructed off the B9097.

The statement adds: “The considerable infrastructure costs for this development mean that it would only be viable if combined with additional business units.

The proposed location of the new store. Image: Weir Studio Ltd
A 3D impression of the plans.
A 3D impression of the plans. Image: Weir Studio

“We envisage these units being occupied by other small, independent rural businesses.

“The proposed development would provide significant economic benefits to the local area, both in terms of employment and contributing to a more diverse land use.”

The deadline for public comments on the planning application is Friday, August 23.

Katie Evans, owner of County Fabrics, previously said the business would expand its offerings by bringing out its own design range and launching an interior design branch of business.

Elsewhere, plans have been lodged to transform a Dunkeld guesthouse into a holiday apartment block with an outdoor event cabin.

More from Perth & Kinross

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary
Goodlyburn Primary in Perth.
Windows smashed and laptops damaged in latest break-in at Perth primary school
Wallace Hunter
Pensioner's Pitlochry hotel bath scalding death inquiry hears of desperate rescue attempts
Missing Rattray teen Brayan Brejski
Search for missing Perthshire boy, 15, last heard from 3 days ago
Dried out South Inch pond repair
Dried-out South Inch Pond repairs complete but re-fill not so simple, says council
Perth Highland Games.
Perth Highland Games and European Pipe Band Championships: All you need to know
George Mitchell
Ex-Perthshire football club boss fined for assaulting rival team's striker
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Scottish Water admits discharging sewage into River Tay in Perth
Kinoull Parish Church exterior
Perth church fails in bid to block short-term let licence for family home
James Demarco
Murderer fled Perth hospital after attacking guards and terrorised a mum in car park

Conversation