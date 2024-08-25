Drivers face second day of A9 delays as Blair Castle Horse Trials end

Drivers faced a second day of delays on the A9 in Perthshire as the Blair Castle International Horse Trials ended on Sunday.

Traffic was slow-moving on the southbound carriageway between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry during the afternoon.

Motorists were said to have been facing delays of about 25 minutes.

However, the tailbacks had cleared just after 4pm.

It comes a day after drivers were stuck in hour-long tailbacks on the northbound road.

The event marked the final Blair Castle International Horse Trials after 35 years and The Courier was there to capture some of the best moments.

A new horse trials event will be held at Scone Palace from 2025.