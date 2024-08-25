Drivers face second day of A9 delays as Blair Castle Horse Trials end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face second day of A9 delays as Blair Castle Horse Trials end

Traffic is queueing for about 25 minutes in the Blair Atholl area.

By Andrew Robson
A9 near Blair Atholl
The A9 near Blair Atholl. Image: Google Street View

Drivers faced a second day of delays on the A9 in Perthshire as the Blair Castle International Horse Trials ended on Sunday.

Traffic was slow-moving on the southbound carriageway between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry during the afternoon.

Motorists were said to have been facing delays of about 25 minutes.

However, the tailbacks had cleared just after 4pm.

It comes a day after drivers were stuck in hour-long tailbacks on the northbound road.

The event marked the final Blair Castle International Horse Trials after 35 years and The Courier was there to capture some of the best moments.

A new horse trials event will be held at Scone Palace from 2025.

More from Perth & Kinross

Stuart Cosgrove. Image: Horsecross Arts
Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove reveals spell in intensive care
Holli and Rachael from Perth and Arbroath on The Hit List.
Dental workers from Perth and Arbroath win £3k on TV music quiz The Hit…
Johnnie Yuen, owner of Johnnie Orange cafe in Perth.
Perth cafe may relocate to Pitlochry if owners can't find better city centre location
3
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban
Excitement and elegance at the Blair Atholl Horse Trials: riders and horses in perfect harmony as they tackle the challenging course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Blair Castle International Horse Trials bows out after 35 years
Nicoll's Steakhouse announces closure
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth announces closure
Traffic on the B8019 in Blair Atholl.
Drivers face long tailbacks on A9 and in Blair Atholl amid horse trials
Kinnoull Street, Perth.
Woman, 50, taken to hospital and teenager charged after 'serious assault' in Perth
Wade's Bridge, Aberfeldy.
Police identify body of man found in River Tay at Aberfeldy
Darren Barr
Misinformed Tayside man stormed into school to demand justice for sex attack pupil

Conversation