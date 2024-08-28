Perth Museum turns focus on Perthshire flooding for next exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum turns focus on Perthshire flooding for next exhibition

Perthshire flood victims are being urged to contribute memories and photos for the Waters Rising exhibition.

By Morag Lindsay
Aberfeldy covered in flood water from the River Tay
Aberfeldy in flood. Image: Sam Hayles/Culture Perth and Kinross.

Perthshire flooding victims are being urged to share their stories for Perth Museum’s next major exhibition.

Waters Rising will replace the Unicorn display which has been in place since the museum opened in March.

It will explore how flooding and climate breakdown are affecting Perth and Kinross and the rest of the world.

And organisers are appealing to local residents to send photographs and memories of flooding in their areas.

Person standing at gate of Marshall Place home in Perth, looking out at floodwater in front of them
Marshall Place, Perth in 2020. Image: Wol Gilbraith/Culture Perth and Kinross.

Perthshire has been battered by a series of destructive floods in recent years.

It is almost a year since Perth’s North Inch was flooded last October, causing millions of pounds worth of damage to Bell’s Sports Centre and nearby homes.

Communities like Aberfeldy and Invergowrie were also left underwater.

The scenes were a chilling echo of the so-called Great Tay Flood of January 1993, which prompted the construction of Perth’s flood defences at a cost of £25 million, in 2001.

Black and white photo of man wading through knee deep floodwater somewhere in perthshire
Flooding in Perthshire is not a new phenomenon, as this photo from 1946 shows. Alex Cowper/Culture Perth and Kinross.

Helen Smout, Chief Executive Officer at Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “We hope this exhibition will reflect the strength and resilience of the people of Perth and Kinross in the face of the wetter, warmer weather patterns we now experience.

“The exhibition has been designed to inspire visitors from far and wide to take action in the climate crisis that impacts us all.”

Personal memories will be central to Perth Museum flooding exhibition

The exhibition will open on November 8 2024.

Tickets are on sale now through Perthshire Box Office.

They are being offered on a ‘pay as you choose’ model, which is intended to make the exhibition more accessible.

Tickets for the Unicorn display are still on sale at £10.

Unicorn exhibition at Perth Museum
The flooding exhibition will replace Unicorn in November. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Museum is inviting the public to submit photographs of flooding in their local area now.

These will be used to form part of a central display displaying the community’s lived experiences.

Photos can be emailed to collections@culturepk.org.uk. Images must be less than 25Mb.

Museum chiefs are also inviting the public to share memories, handwritten onto blank postcards.

Scott Johnson walks through knee-deep flood water with suitcase on his shoulders on flooded road near Coupar Angus.
The Courier captured this image of American tourist Scott Johnson following his lucky escape from Storm Babet near Coupar Angus last October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

These are available from Perth Museum, Perth Art Gallery and Culture Perth and Kinross libraries.

The aim is to create a new physical archive of flood memories, past and present.

Exhibition will highlight ‘pressing need’

The exhibition will also trace stories and objects connected to flooding from modern-day Scotland to biblical accounts and myths from Ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt and North America.

Highlights will include an Egyptian sarcophagus with Nile flood damage and a rare illuminated bible from the 13th century.

Two people examining a sarcophagus for Nile water damage
Sarcophagus of Ta-Kr-Hb with Mark Hall and Anna Zwaggerman. Image: Julie Howden/Culture Perth and Kinross.
Painting of Hindu god Vishnu as fish fighting demon
Vishnu as Matsya, the Fish Incarnation Fighting a Demon, from the Wellcome Collection. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

It will also reflect on the impact of COP26 and other climate protests with a selection of objects on loan from the National Museum Scotland.

Councillor Richard Watters, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s climate change and sustainability committee, said: “The ‘Waters Rising’ exhibition will a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address the climate emergency.

“By highlighting the impact of flooding and extreme weather events on our local community and connecting it to global stories, this exhibition will not only educate but is a call to all of us to take meaningful steps towards a sustainable future.”

