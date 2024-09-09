Children devastated after Perth primary school vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children devastated after Perth primary school vandalised

Vandals caused "significant damage" at Our Lady's Primary School on Saturday, August 31.

By Kieran Webster
Vandals caused "significant damage" to Our Lady's Primary School in Perth at the weekend.
Vandals caused "significant damage" to Our Lady's Primary School in Perth at the weekend. Image: Police Scotland

Children have been left “devastated” after vandals hit a Perth primary school.

Vandals caused “significant damage” to Our Lady’s Primary School on Garth Avenue.

Police believe the incident happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday August 31.

Photos shared by Police Scotland show mud thrown at windows, graffiti painted on a wall and play equipment broken.

Mud was thrown at the windows.
Mud was thrown at windows by the vandals. Image: Police Scotland
Plants in the garden were dug up.
Children were left “devastated” after their garden was dug up. Image: Police Scotland

Plants have also been ripped up and benches were left tipped over.

The incident has “devastated” children at the school who had worked on the competition-winning garden, police said.

Police Scotland is urging people to check doorbell footage to help trace the suspects.

Sergeant Judge from the Perth community policing team said “If anyone has information or any ring doorbell footage/CCTV overlooking the school that can assist our inquiries to identify the suspects please contact 101 quoting reference number CR/329681/24.”

Perth school vandalism ‘malicious’

Councillor John Rebbeck, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee, said: “Given the hard work pupils have put into their garden project, this vandalism seems particularly malicious.

“It is horrible for pupils and staff at our schools when these types of incidents occur.

“I hope the damage can be repaired and, if there is a silver lining to this, it is the fantastic response shown by those in the community who have offered help to repair the damage and replace some of the plants.”

Vandals graffitied one of the walls.
Vandals graffitied one of the walls. Image: Police Scotland

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson added:  “It has been extremely upsetting for the school community to see their hard work ruined so callously.

“It will take time and money to repair the damage and we would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“We have highlighted incidents of vandalism at a number of our schools this summer and will continue to do so to raise awareness of the harm they cause and the costs they incur.”

