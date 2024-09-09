Children devastated after Perth primary school vandalised

Children have been left “devastated” after vandals hit a Perth primary school.

Vandals caused “significant damage” to Our Lady’s Primary School on Garth Avenue.

Police believe the incident happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday August 31.

Photos shared by Police Scotland show mud thrown at windows, graffiti painted on a wall and play equipment broken.

Plants have also been ripped up and benches were left tipped over.

The incident has “devastated” children at the school who had worked on the competition-winning garden, police said.

Police Scotland is urging people to check doorbell footage to help trace the suspects.

Sergeant Judge from the Perth community policing team said “If anyone has information or any ring doorbell footage/CCTV overlooking the school that can assist our inquiries to identify the suspects please contact 101 quoting reference number CR/329681/24.”

Perth school vandalism ‘malicious’

Councillor John Rebbeck, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee, said: “Given the hard work pupils have put into their garden project, this vandalism seems particularly malicious.

“It is horrible for pupils and staff at our schools when these types of incidents occur.

“I hope the damage can be repaired and, if there is a silver lining to this, it is the fantastic response shown by those in the community who have offered help to repair the damage and replace some of the plants.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson added: “It has been extremely upsetting for the school community to see their hard work ruined so callously.

“It will take time and money to repair the damage and we would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“We have highlighted incidents of vandalism at a number of our schools this summer and will continue to do so to raise awareness of the harm they cause and the costs they incur.”