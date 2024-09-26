Perth Leisure Pool housing plan sparks flood risk fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool housing plan sparks flood risk fears

Perth Leisure Pool suffered £500,000 of flood damage in 2020. Now the council wants to build 150 houses on the site

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool was shut for more than a year after the last major flood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council chiefs have been urged to think carefully about the risk of flooding if they press ahead with a plan to build new homes on the site of Perth Leisure Pool.

The warning has come from Janice Haig, founder of Perth Community Flood Aid.

It follows Perth and Kinross Council’s surprise decision to build the long-delayed PH2O leisure venue on the site of the Thimblerow car park in the city centre.

The intention is to demolish Perth Leisure Pool after the new centre opens.

And up to 150 new houses could be built in its place.

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
New homes are planned for the Perth Leisure Pool site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Janice says the history of the Perth Leisure Pool site should give council bosses cause for concern.

The venue was was forced to close for 14 months after a thunderstorm in August 2020 left its pump room under 16ft of water.

And Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) maps put parts of the site at medium to high risk of flooding from surface water.

“Flooding has to be taken into consideration before they think about building any houses there,” said Janice.

Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn - a source of flooding in Perth.
Janice Haig has sounded a note of caution over the Perth Leisure Pool plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“That whole area has flooded before.

“And there are well known issues with drainage and surface water flooding around Glasgow Road and Feus Road.”

Maps show flood risk around Perth Leisure Pool site

Sepa maps for the area show much of the Perth Leisure Pool site, and the car park it shares with the Dewars Centre, are at risk of flooding.

Parts are at high risk. That means there’s a 10% chance of surface water flooding every year.

Other parts are graded medium to low risk, meaning a 0.5% to 0.1% chance.

Map showing various areas of flood risk around Perth Leisure Pool

There has been a huge public backlash to the council plan to replace Perth Leisure Pool with PH2O at Thimblerow.

It was narrowly voted through by 20 votes to 18 on September 4.

However, the watered-down complex does not feature a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink provision.

Former Perth Leisure Pool employee Bobby Brian has launched a petition to overturn the decision.

It has amassed more than 1,800 signatures.

Bobby Brian, arms folded in front of sign for Perth Leisure Pool
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It has also emerged that Perth Leisure Pool could be re-considered for listed building status following the Thimblerow vote.

Council responds to flooding concerns

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are very aware of the history of surface water flood events in this area and this would be given detailed consideration as part of any future plans and decision-making regarding the redevelopment of the Perth Leisure Pool site.

“This would also involve consultation with Scottish Water to ensure proposals tie in appropriately with their infrastructure.

“We are also aware that Scottish Water are currently undertaking works in the wider local area to mitigate risks of surface water flooding.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council says it will take flood risk into account. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The spokesperson said Sepa maps are used to give “high level strategic indications of potential risk”, showing where more work is needed to understand flood threats and whether steps can be taken to overcome them.

And they pointed out that a Flood Risk assessment is generally required as part of any planning application.

“It should also be appreciated that extreme weather events can happen and that drainage systems, even when designed to current standards, have a finite capacity and can be overwhelmed,” they added.

“However this should be considered in development design, to minimise the impacts of extreme events.”

