Crieff piper – whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 – behind homecoming lament for former first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff piper – whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 – behind homecoming lament for former first minister

Connor Sinclair was at Aberdeen Airport as Alex Salmond's body arrived on Friday - nearly two decades after the former first minister made him his official piper.

Connor Sinclair (far right) with members of Alex Salmond's family and acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill (left). Image: PA
Connor Sinclair (far right) with members of Alex Salmond's family and acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill (left). Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Crieff piper Connor Sinclair has been praised for a “touching” tribute to former first minister Alex Salmond as his body arrived back in Scotland on Friday.

The lone piper played Freedom Come All Ye as well as the traditional lament, Flowers of the Forest, as the chartered flight carrying the former first minister’s body arrived from North Macedonia shortly before 2pm.

Mr Salmond died suddenly on October 12 after giving a speech.

It was a fitting tribute nearly two decades after the former first minister recognised Mr Sinclair’s talents when he was aged seven.

Crieff Piper Connor Sinclair pictured in 2009.
The Crieff piper in 2009.

After Mr Salmond took power in 2007, he appointed Connor to the newly created position of official piper to the first minister.

Mr Sinclair was praised by those in attendance at the airport as well as online.

Former SNP communications chief Fergus Mutch said it was “beautifully done”, while one of those at the airport noted it had been a “nice touch”.

Connor Sinclair, then aged 10, playing Scots Wha Hae at the annual SNP conference in Perth in 2006, with Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond behind him.
Connor Sinclair, then aged 10, playing Scots Wha Hae at the annual SNP conference in Perth in 2006.

Hailing from Crieff, the “piping prodigy” is recognised as one of the youngest elite soloists.

The 28-year-old has a string of national and international wins under his belt after success at competitions including the Glenfiddich Championship and Royal National Mod.

He started out playing in a local band in Crieff but his talent was quickly recognised.

From the age of seven he became a regular feature at high-profile SNP events, escorting both Mr Salmond and then-depute leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Connor Sinclair was able to play for visiting dignitaries. Image: Kenny Smith

After he became first minister in 2007, Alex Salmond appointed the young piper, then aged eight, to the newly created position of official piper to the first minister.

Sir Sean Connery also became a fan, with Mr Sinclair, then a pupil at City of Edinburgh Music School, asked to accompany the James Bond star during a visit to Scotland.

He had impressed the Scottish actor playing in the Black Watch play during the Edinburgh Festival.

Alex Salmond and Crieff Piper Connor Sinclair at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Alex Salmond meets Connor Sinclair at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Speaking in 2009 he said: “I love piping and playing for the first minister and Sean Connery, it’s really exciting.

“Piping is great fun and keeps you fit. Most of my friends are into football, but I prefer piping and practice for around an hour each night when I come home from school.

“I’ve chatted to Sir Sean a couple of times and I think it’s quite cool.

Connor Sinclair is recognised as one of the youngest elite solo pipers. Image: Sandy McCook

“I get a phone now and again asking me to play for him. I don’t play anything specific for him, just whatever comes into my head.”

His role as the first minister’s official piper also allowed him to perform in front of international visitors.

This included then-Chinese vice-Premier Li Keqiang, who was said to have been impressed by the Crieff piper’s talent.

Early Alex Salmond funeral plans revealed

Preparations for Mr Salmond’s funeral are currently underway. A private ceremony for family and friends is expected to take place week beginning October 28.

A public memorial service will take place at a later date, with Alba Party insiders suggesting it could be planned for a prominent date such as Burns Night on January 25.

More from Perth & Kinross

Barry McQuaid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Topless thug terrorised Perth couple and told them 'this house belongs to me'
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife
stagecoach buses cancelled
Former Traffic Commissioner says councils 'lack imagination' in tackling Perthshire and Fife bus problems
do attack Kinross
Dog killed, two others and a woman injured in dog attack in Kinross
2
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire has been cancelled on Sunday due to Storm Ashley
Enchanted Forest cancelled over safety concerns amid Storm Ashley
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
Perth care worker warned for physically restraining and verbally abusing child
The road between St Madoes and Eroll.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Perthshire crash
The Boathouse, Loch Leven, Kinross
Cafe, bar, restaurant and furniture store plan to revive former Loch Leven eatery
Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week.
Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Conversation