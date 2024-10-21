Crieff piper – whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 – behind homecoming lament for former first minister

Crieff piper Connor Sinclair has been praised for a “touching” tribute to former first minister Alex Salmond as his body arrived back in Scotland on Friday.

The lone piper played Freedom Come All Ye as well as the traditional lament, Flowers of the Forest, as the chartered flight carrying the former first minister’s body arrived from North Macedonia shortly before 2pm.

Mr Salmond died suddenly on October 12 after giving a speech.

It was a fitting tribute nearly two decades after the former first minister recognised Mr Sinclair’s talents when he was aged seven.

After Mr Salmond took power in 2007, he appointed Connor to the newly created position of official piper to the first minister.

Mr Sinclair was praised by those in attendance at the airport as well as online.

Former SNP communications chief Fergus Mutch said it was “beautifully done”, while one of those at the airport noted it had been a “nice touch”.

Hailing from Crieff, the “piping prodigy” is recognised as one of the youngest elite soloists.

The 28-year-old has a string of national and international wins under his belt after success at competitions including the Glenfiddich Championship and Royal National Mod.

He started out playing in a local band in Crieff but his talent was quickly recognised.

From the age of seven he became a regular feature at high-profile SNP events, escorting both Mr Salmond and then-depute leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Sir Sean Connery also became a fan, with Mr Sinclair, then a pupil at City of Edinburgh Music School, asked to accompany the James Bond star during a visit to Scotland.

He had impressed the Scottish actor playing in the Black Watch play during the Edinburgh Festival.

Speaking in 2009 he said: “I love piping and playing for the first minister and Sean Connery, it’s really exciting.

“Piping is great fun and keeps you fit. Most of my friends are into football, but I prefer piping and practice for around an hour each night when I come home from school.

“I’ve chatted to Sir Sean a couple of times and I think it’s quite cool.

“I get a phone now and again asking me to play for him. I don’t play anything specific for him, just whatever comes into my head.”

His role as the first minister’s official piper also allowed him to perform in front of international visitors.

This included then-Chinese vice-Premier Li Keqiang, who was said to have been impressed by the Crieff piper’s talent.

Early Alex Salmond funeral plans revealed

Preparations for Mr Salmond’s funeral are currently underway. A private ceremony for family and friends is expected to take place week beginning October 28.

A public memorial service will take place at a later date, with Alba Party insiders suggesting it could be planned for a prominent date such as Burns Night on January 25.