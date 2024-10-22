Bus operators have legal timetable duty, says former Traffic Commissioner amid Perthshire and Fife issues

A former Traffic Commissioner says bus operators have a legal duty to stick to their timetables amid a raft of issues with Stagecoach services in Perthshire and Fife.

Joan Aitken OBE, Traffic Commissioner for Scotland from 2003 to 2019, says companies can get into regulatory trouble if they don’t adhere to their schedule.

On Monday, Ms Aitken explained how roadworks cause havoc with bus delays and asked local authorities to be “more imaginative” in ensuring passengers are seen as a priority.

But the former ombudsman, who now sits on the board of campaign group Bus Users, also states that operators have a duty to keep to the timetable.

She told The Courier: “Because there has to be a timetable that’s registered with the Traffic Commissioner it then becomes mandatory on the operator to operate it.

“Especially an organisation like Stagecoach who is long established and knows the ropes.

“That’s the legal requirement on them to operate and they can get into regulatory trouble if they don’t.

“They can ultimately be called before the Traffic Commissioner, or certainly asked by the Traffic Commissioner to explain themselves.”

Customer complaints are important

Ms Aitken was speaking amid a host of cuts to Stagecoach services in Perthshire and Fife.

In the Carse of Gowrie, the new 39 route has been been widely criticised for the number of delayed and cancelled services since its introduction earlier this year.

The former Traffic Commissioner believes it is very important that passengers complain directly to the companies and that operators take such representations seriously.

“They should have been getting customer complaints and that should have been looked at,” said Ms Aitken.

“All bus companies should have customer complaints systems and if that can’t be resolved between the bus operator and the customer then the customer can go to Bus Users and complain formally.”

Enforcement needs to be properly funded

Ms Aitken also raised concerns about the vacancy within the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland role and said enforcement agencies like the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) must be properly funded.

She said: “The DVSA has to be properly resourced to check vehicles, drivers and operating centres.

“If that was taken away that would be a real blow to how passengers are served.

“To do the complaints work in relation to passenger complaints and also to go out and do some monitoring.

“If anything we need more of that resource to make sure the passenger voice can be heard and acted upon.”