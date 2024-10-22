Bus operators have legal timetable duty, says former Traffic Commissioner amid Perthshire and Fife issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bus operators have legal timetable duty, says former Traffic Commissioner amid Perthshire and Fife issues

Joan Aitken OBE was speaking amid a raft of cuts and cancellations to Stagecoach services.

Stagecoach Number 39 arrives in St Madoes.
By Sean O'Neil

A former Traffic Commissioner says bus operators have a legal duty to stick to their timetables amid a raft of issues with Stagecoach services in Perthshire and Fife.

Joan Aitken OBE, Traffic Commissioner for Scotland from 2003 to 2019, says companies can get into regulatory trouble if they don’t adhere to their schedule.

On Monday, Ms Aitken explained how roadworks cause havoc with bus delays and asked local authorities to be “more imaginative” in ensuring passengers are seen as a priority.

Joan Aitken OBE.

But the former ombudsman, who now sits on the board of campaign group Bus Users, also states that operators have a duty to keep to the timetable.

She told The Courier: “Because there has to be a timetable that’s registered with the Traffic Commissioner it then becomes mandatory on the operator to operate it.

“Especially an organisation like Stagecoach who is long established and knows the ropes.

“That’s the legal requirement on them to operate and they can get into regulatory trouble if they don’t.

“They can ultimately be called before the Traffic Commissioner, or certainly asked by the Traffic Commissioner to explain themselves.”

Customer complaints are important

Ms Aitken was speaking amid a host of cuts to Stagecoach services in Perthshire and Fife.

In the Carse of Gowrie, the new 39 route has been been widely criticised for the number of delayed and cancelled services since its introduction earlier this year.

A 39 Stagecoach bus in Errol.
A 39 Stagecoach bus in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The former Traffic Commissioner believes it is very important that passengers complain directly to the companies and that operators take such representations seriously.

“They should have been getting customer complaints and that should have been looked at,” said Ms Aitken.

“All bus companies should have customer complaints systems and if that can’t be resolved between the bus operator and the customer then the customer can go to Bus Users and complain formally.”

Enforcement needs to be properly funded

Ms Aitken also raised concerns about the vacancy within the Traffic Commissioner for Scotland role and said enforcement agencies like the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) must be properly funded.

She said: “The DVSA has to be properly resourced to check vehicles, drivers and operating centres.

“If that was taken away that would be a real blow to how passengers are served.

“To do the complaints work in relation to passenger complaints and also to go out and do some monitoring.

“If anything we need more of that resource to make sure the passenger voice can be heard and acted upon.”

