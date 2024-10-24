Perthshire Planning Ahead: Neighbour wins Perth garden battle, gym to be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Neighbour wins Perth garden battle, gym to be demolished

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
The former Fit4Less building is to be removed. Image: DC Thomson
A disgruntled neighbour has won a battle to prevent a home in a field near Perth.

Russell Doig wanted to build south of The Holdings in Kinfauns.

Neighbour Stephen Windsor objected to the proposal, claiming the new property would be “totally out of character” with the rest of the area.

Currently, 35 houses face the public road, with the applicant seeking to build in front of these.

The field in Kinfauns will not be built on. Image: Bidwells

Mr Windsor’s objection letter said: “This development would be totally out of character with the area.

“There are 35 houses that front onto the road – around 11 of which are the original houses which were built after the end of WWII.

“These original houses are the main feature of the area and it was never envisaged that houses would be built in front of them.

“A number of these original houses have been altered over the years but never upwards – thus maintaining the character of the area.”

The neighbour also cited concerns over privacy and potential flooding.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision notice said the development would have had a “significantly detrimental impact” on the area.

Former Perth gym to be demolished as part of 12-home scheme

A former gym in Perth’s conservation area is to be demolished.

The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street has lain empty since 2020.

Applicant R Dinning has won permission to remove the building.

The proposal also includes returning to use the former Frew & Co garage building, which dates back to the early 20th century.

The three-storey stone building will be turned into 12 flats.

The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street in Perth.
The scheme also includes an extension, a two-storey mews-style property and a landscaped communal courtyard.

A wall and railings, similar to those in place when the garage was operational, are also included in the design.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said: “The existing gym building is of little townscape value.

“The proposed development will have a positive impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Crieff chicken farm extension approved

A proposal to extend a chicken farm near Crieff has been approved.

International chicken giant Aviagen has been given the go-ahead to upgrade its Braidhaugh Farm site.

One of the existing poultry sheds will be demolished to make way for two new sheds.

There will additionally be a new holding area, workshop, canteen and car park.

The entrance to Braidhaugh Farm. Image: Google Street View

In 2022, Aviagen received consent to establish a controversial chicken farm near Knappilands, Crieff for up to 16,000 birds.

The latest proposal has been approved with several conditions, including requirements to submit new odour management plans ahead of the development.

Pitlochry hotel to have woodland spa

A Pitlochry hotel’s plan to build a woodland spa has been granted.

The spa at Pine Trees Hotel will feature a sauna cabin with a changing area and outdoor wood-fired hot tub.

Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry

The Strathview Terrace complex will also include a cold-plunge bath with shower.

Apex Hotels – who bought the hotel in 2023 – say the facility at the back of the site has been designed as a collection of woodland cabins set into the landscape.

New paths will be made, connecting to existing pathways and the hotel.

Loch Leven Boathouse could be transformed

A proposal to transform the former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven has drawn at least one objection.

Kinross House bosses want the former eatery on Pier Road to be expanded and turned into a bar, restaurant and events space.

The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross.
The former Boathouse restaurant in Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The planning application also includes a fire pit bothy, relocation of public toilets and outdoor seating.

A second planning application seeks a new Historic Environment Scotland welfare office unit and furniture store.

Objector Jonathan Clark-Frost wrote: “It now represents an operation that is too large and disruptive with considerable impact and loss of amenity to the many residential properties in close proximity of the buildings and access lane of Sandport Close.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Kinfauns garden home

Perth gym

Crieff chicken farm

Pitlochry hotel

Kinross Boathouse 1 and 2

Conversation