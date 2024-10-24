Perthshire Planning Ahead: Neighbour wins Perth garden battle, gym to be demolished

A disgruntled neighbour has won a battle to prevent a home in a field near Perth.

Russell Doig wanted to build south of The Holdings in Kinfauns.

Neighbour Stephen Windsor objected to the proposal, claiming the new property would be “totally out of character” with the rest of the area.

Currently, 35 houses face the public road, with the applicant seeking to build in front of these.

Mr Windsor’s objection letter said: “This development would be totally out of character with the area.

“There are 35 houses that front onto the road – around 11 of which are the original houses which were built after the end of WWII.

“These original houses are the main feature of the area and it was never envisaged that houses would be built in front of them.

“A number of these original houses have been altered over the years but never upwards – thus maintaining the character of the area.”

The neighbour also cited concerns over privacy and potential flooding.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision notice said the development would have had a “significantly detrimental impact” on the area.

Former Perth gym to be demolished as part of 12-home scheme

A former gym in Perth’s conservation area is to be demolished.

The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street has lain empty since 2020.

Applicant R Dinning has won permission to remove the building.

The proposal also includes returning to use the former Frew & Co garage building, which dates back to the early 20th century.

The three-storey stone building will be turned into 12 flats.

The scheme also includes an extension, a two-storey mews-style property and a landscaped communal courtyard.

A wall and railings, similar to those in place when the garage was operational, are also included in the design.

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said: “The existing gym building is of little townscape value.

“The proposed development will have a positive impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Crieff chicken farm extension approved

A proposal to extend a chicken farm near Crieff has been approved.

International chicken giant Aviagen has been given the go-ahead to upgrade its Braidhaugh Farm site.

One of the existing poultry sheds will be demolished to make way for two new sheds.

There will additionally be a new holding area, workshop, canteen and car park.

In 2022, Aviagen received consent to establish a controversial chicken farm near Knappilands, Crieff for up to 16,000 birds.

The latest proposal has been approved with several conditions, including requirements to submit new odour management plans ahead of the development.

Pitlochry hotel to have woodland spa

A Pitlochry hotel’s plan to build a woodland spa has been granted.

The spa at Pine Trees Hotel will feature a sauna cabin with a changing area and outdoor wood-fired hot tub.

The Strathview Terrace complex will also include a cold-plunge bath with shower.

Apex Hotels – who bought the hotel in 2023 – say the facility at the back of the site has been designed as a collection of woodland cabins set into the landscape.

New paths will be made, connecting to existing pathways and the hotel.

Loch Leven Boathouse could be transformed

A proposal to transform the former Boathouse Restaurant on Loch Leven has drawn at least one objection.

Kinross House bosses want the former eatery on Pier Road to be expanded and turned into a bar, restaurant and events space.

The planning application also includes a fire pit bothy, relocation of public toilets and outdoor seating.

A second planning application seeks a new Historic Environment Scotland welfare office unit and furniture store.

Objector Jonathan Clark-Frost wrote: “It now represents an operation that is too large and disruptive with considerable impact and loss of amenity to the many residential properties in close proximity of the buildings and access lane of Sandport Close.”

