A90 reopens in both directions in Carse of Gowrie after ‘police incident’

The A90 has reopened in the Carse of Gowrie after a police incident.

Emergency services were called to the Inchture area shortly after 12.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed in both directions and reopened at around 1.20pm.

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Both directions of the road have reopened.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance was sent to the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Drivers are already facing delays on the A90 in the Carse of Gowrie due to major roadworks on the Glencarse overbridge.

Amey recently responded after “numerous” complaints from frustrated residents and commuters at the length of time it has taken to complete repair work.