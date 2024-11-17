Perth businessman invests £10k+ in city’s ‘first’ smash burger restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth businessman invests £10k+ in city’s ‘first’ smash burger restaurant

Izi Ulhaq, 34, is hoping to open his new restaurant later this month.

By Kieran Webster
The new enterprise will replace the former Highlander cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A local businessman is set to open Perth’s “first” smash burger joint in the city centre.

Izi Ulhaq, 34, hopes to open his new restaurant Smash Bros later this month, offering burgers and desserts.

He says he has put more than £10,000 of his own money into the venture.

The restaurant will also feature a takeaway hatch.

It will be located at the former The Highlander cafe on South Street.

Smash burger restaurants began in the 2000s

The first Smashburger restaurant opened in 2007.

In Tayside, smash burger specialist Shax opened on Dundee’s Perth Road in 2020.

While classic burgers have a thicker patty, smash burgers are pressed down and cooked for a shorter time.

Everything besides the burger patty – the bun, toppings, sides, and dipping sauces – is usually the same.

Burgers being ‘smashed’ at Shax in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Izi told The Courier: “Location-wise, it’s really good and we’ll be selling smash burgers and chicken burgers.

“They will all be freshly made, and we’ll also be offering loaded fries, milkshakes and waffles.

“Smash burgers are a bit of a new trend.

“I’m from down south and a lot of my friends have been taking it up north to Scotland.

“There is no other smash burger place in Perth so we’ll be the first one.

“It’s definitely going to be something new for the city that hasn’t been seen before.

“Uniquely, on the street we have a normal door and a hatch so we’ll be doing an express/kerb side pick up.

“It’ll kinda be like a drive-thru, maybe more of a walk-thru.”

‘People are really investing in Perth’

Izi, a Tayside resident for the past 17 years, hopes his previous experience in hospitality can help make Smash Bros a success.

He previously ran Holy Shake in Bridgend but had to give it up due to reduced trade after Covid.

Izi added: “I’ve been in Perth for the last seven years, but previously lived in Dundee.

“Travelling every day became a bit of a nightmare, so this will be much easier for me.

“The previous business was really popular but we struggled with footfall after the pandemic so I wanted my next venture to be in the city centre.

I saw a couple of weeks ago that Milas is opening too – it seems people are really investing in Perth.”

The restaurant will be a boost for South Street, which currently has a vacancy rate of around 18%.

You can keep up to date with any changes to Perth city centre with The Courier’s high street tracker.

