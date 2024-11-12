Blairgowrie butcher forced to close for repairs after car smashes into shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie butcher forced to close for repairs after car smashes into shop

It comes after a car ploughed into the front of Wendy Donald's shop, damaging the window and her butcher's counter.

By Morag Lindsay
Wendy Donald arms folded outside her Blairgowrie butcher shop
Butcher Wendy Donald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Blairgowrie butcher shop has had to close temporarily after a car smashed into the building.

Wendy Donald Family Butchers says it needs to shut so the damage can be dealt with.

The business announced the move on Facebook

It said: “With a heavy heart we write this post. Due to the car hitting our building we are unfortunately going to have to close until the insurance can effect repairs.”

The accident happened last month.

Owner Wendy Donald previously told The Courier she thought she would need a new shopfront and display counter once the dust had settled.

Car up against window of Wendy Donald Family Butcher shop in Blairgowrie.
The accident at Wendy Donald’s butcher shop in Blairgowrie

“I would imagine we will have to close for a while for repair work to be carried out which will have a massive impact on my business,” she said.

She also expressed her thanks to locals who had sent messages of support.

Crash is setback for butcher business

Wendy Donald Family Butchers recently joined forces with local strongman John Beattie, aka the Scottish Viking.

The shop announced it was supplying John with best butchery products to support his protein-rich diet.

Wendy Donald and John Beattie, arms folded outside her butcher shop in Blairgowrie
Wendy Donald and John Beattie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The dad-of-two has bounced back from serious illness to return to the strongman circuit.

He will represent Scotland at the World Strength Games in Utah in the US next May.

Wendy Donald Family Butcher took over the former Ewarts of Blairgowrie premises last summer.

It quickly became a popular addition to the town centre.

Wendy is a multi-award-winning butcher, who worked for Balmoral suppliers H M Sheridan in Ballater, Simon Howie in Perth and Gloagburn Farm Shop, before opening her own business.

