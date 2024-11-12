Blairgowrie butcher forced to close for repairs after car smashes into shop

A Blairgowrie butcher shop has had to close temporarily after a car smashed into the building.

Wendy Donald Family Butchers says it needs to shut so the damage can be dealt with.

The business announced the move on Facebook

It said: “With a heavy heart we write this post. Due to the car hitting our building we are unfortunately going to have to close until the insurance can effect repairs.”

The accident happened last month.

Owner Wendy Donald previously told The Courier she thought she would need a new shopfront and display counter once the dust had settled.

“I would imagine we will have to close for a while for repair work to be carried out which will have a massive impact on my business,” she said.

She also expressed her thanks to locals who had sent messages of support.

Crash is setback for butcher business

Wendy Donald Family Butchers recently joined forces with local strongman John Beattie, aka the Scottish Viking.

The shop announced it was supplying John with best butchery products to support his protein-rich diet.

The dad-of-two has bounced back from serious illness to return to the strongman circuit.

He will represent Scotland at the World Strength Games in Utah in the US next May.

Wendy Donald Family Butcher took over the former Ewarts of Blairgowrie premises last summer.

It quickly became a popular addition to the town centre.

Wendy is a multi-award-winning butcher, who worked for Balmoral suppliers H M Sheridan in Ballater, Simon Howie in Perth and Gloagburn Farm Shop, before opening her own business.