EXCLUSIVE: Inside crisis-hit Dundee disability unit with mouldy toilets and dirty floors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Inside crisis-hit Dundee disability unit with mouldy toilets and dirty floors

The conditions were branded "Dickensian" when a report emerged earlier this year.

Mould was found behind a toilet within the Strathmartine Centre.
Mould was found behind a toilet within the Strathmartine Centre. Image: NHS Tayside
By Andrew Robson

The state of a crisis-hit disability unit in Dundee can be revealed in full for the first time.

NHS Tayside was told to make 13 urgent improvements at the Strathmartine Centre after an inspection by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) earlier this year.

Inspectors found the smell of urine, an “unhygienic” toilet, leaking roofs, mouldy walls and the presence of rodents and flying ants.

The conditions were branded “Dickensian” by one MSP when the report emerged in September.

Now photos have been obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information, showing the extent of damage and disrepair inside the centre – which provides accommodation for 14 adults with complex or specialist needs.

Photos inside Strathmartine Centre reveal level of damage and disrepair

The photographs were taken on June 19 this year during a walkabout by NHS Tayside’s infection prevention and control team (IPCT) after the visit by the MWC.

Within one flat, the team noted a “strong smell of urine”, dampness on the walls, a leaking toilet system and mould behind the toilet.

Dampness was noted on the walls, flooring and panelling of this flat.

The toilet within the patient’s living area was further found to be dirty and did not flush.

Dampness within one flat.
Dampness within one flat. Image: NHS Tayside
The broken living room toilet.
The broken living room toilet. Image: NHS Tayside

The team also noted that the living area was being used as a store room with items including a Christmas tree.

Staff were ordered to declutter this area to allow effective cleaning to be carried out.

Elsewhere, a damaged sofa in the TV room was ordered to be replaced and damage was also found on the flooring and walls.

The damaged sofa within the TV Room.
The damaged sofa within the TV room. Image: NHS Tayside
Broken areas on the floor.
Broken areas on the floor. Image: NHS Tayside
Damaged walls in the TV room.
Damaged walls in the TV room. Image: NHS Tayside

Another bedroom was noted as having a strong smell of urine and the walls and corner by window were damaged.

In the bathroom, a panel at the top of the bath was missing, and tiles were missing from the walls.

Meanwhile, taps were noted to be dirty.

Corner by window noted to have been damaged
A corner by a window was found to be damaged. Image: NHS Tayside
Damage by the window.
Damage by the window. Image: NHS Tayside

The IPCT team also said that no daily fridge checks were being carried out at the centre and staff were reminded they must record temperatures daily.

Seals were broken around the fridge/freezer which needed to be repaired or replaced and the inside of the microwave was dirty.

Washing products were sitting out, and the sluice room was found unlocked with cleaning products exposed.

It was noted this room should be locked at all times.

Additionally, a patient’s toothbrush and mouthwash were found sitting on top of a radiator which increased the potential for cross-contamination.

Further concerns raised were water-damaged flooring and contaminated walls.

Missing panel on bath.
A missing panel on the bath. Image: NHS Tayside
The dirty bathroom.
The dirty bathroom. Image: NHS Tayside
Water-damaged flooring.
Water-damaged flooring. Image: NHS Tayside

Despite the concerns raised by the ICPT team, NHS Tayside confirmed to The Courier it has received no complaints from patients about the condition of the Strathmartine Centre in the last seven years – which is as far back as its complaints records go.

Staff have also not raised any issues with the physical environment in that time.

Documents released by NHS Tayside show the maintenance backlog at the Strathmartine Centre is valued at more than £878,000.

More than £538,000 relates to “significant” work.

NHS Tayside admits conditions ‘simply not acceptable’

After the release of the MWC report in September, NHS Tayside said it was bringing forward plans to centralise services provided at the Strathmartine Centre in Perth.

Accepting that the conditions were “simply not acceptable”, the health board’s medical director, Dr James Cotton, apologised – adding: “We have responded to the immediate issues raised by the MWC over the past few months at Strathmartine, but we know that the inpatient units at the centre are no longer sustainable into the future.”

The Courier put a series of key questions to NHS Tayside in the wake of the Strathmartine Centre report.

NHS Tayside deputy chief executive Sandra Macleod said: “A decision was made to progress a move for all Tayside learning disability inpatients to more modern accommodation at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth back in August 2024.

“The transfer of Strathmartine inpatients, as well as individuals currently in the learning disability assessment unit in Carseview Centre, means that a new centre for all learning disability inpatients will be created on the Murray Royal campus.

“A task and finish group has been set up to oversee the transition through a workstream programme, which includes representation from clinical and support staff, independent advocacy, patients, families and carers, and staff side and trade unions.

“Clinical teams from the inpatient units at Strathmartine and Carseview have been agreeing the accommodation requirements for their patients.

“An outline design has been drafted and a design team will soon be appointed to develop more detailed plans.

“Currently at Strathmartine, repair and maintenance works are ongoing to improve the condition of the site.”

More from Dundee

The Courier, CR0037172, News, Looking for some fresh shots of bin lorries/refuse collectors in action, ideally in Dundee but it can be anywhere on our patch. We are looking for some for stock use but also to go with a story about refuse workers planning to strike across Tayside and Fife.Picture shows; a bin lorry works its way around Monifieth. Thursday 28th July, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Dundee bin collection cuts and 5 school pool closures among city council cost-saving proposals
16
Work begins for Dundee's Christmas
Pictures as work on Dundee's Christmas commences at City Square
Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria near the Town House pub on the corner of Cowgate - yards from where the rape happened. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee detectives reveal timeline of events after rape of girl, 16, in city centre
Hannah Laing. Image: David Pollock
DJ Hannah Laing hails new 4,500-capacity Dundee venue ahead of December opening
Karen Hayter
Dundee grandmother jailed for driving from accident site with man clinging to car bonnet
West Vintage
Dundee addict raided city vintage clothing store twice in nine days
Ethan Campbell
Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was 'lonely'
Dea McGill
Inside story of how Dundee Waterfront darling Brassica and restaurant owner's £20k swindle unravelled
5
The motorbike fire on Clepington Road
Motorbike bursts into flames on busy Dundee road
Roger Daltrey to perform in Dundee
The Who legend Roger Daltrey to play Dundee gig

Conversation