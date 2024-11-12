EXCLUSIVE: Inside crisis-hit Dundee disability unit with mouldy toilets and dirty floors

The state of a crisis-hit disability unit in Dundee can be revealed in full for the first time.

NHS Tayside was told to make 13 urgent improvements at the Strathmartine Centre after an inspection by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) earlier this year.

Inspectors found the smell of urine, an “unhygienic” toilet, leaking roofs, mouldy walls and the presence of rodents and flying ants.

The conditions were branded “Dickensian” by one MSP when the report emerged in September.

Now photos have been obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information, showing the extent of damage and disrepair inside the centre – which provides accommodation for 14 adults with complex or specialist needs.

Photos inside Strathmartine Centre reveal level of damage and disrepair

The photographs were taken on June 19 this year during a walkabout by NHS Tayside’s infection prevention and control team (IPCT) after the visit by the MWC.

Within one flat, the team noted a “strong smell of urine”, dampness on the walls, a leaking toilet system and mould behind the toilet.

Dampness was noted on the walls, flooring and panelling of this flat.

The toilet within the patient’s living area was further found to be dirty and did not flush.

The team also noted that the living area was being used as a store room with items including a Christmas tree.

Staff were ordered to declutter this area to allow effective cleaning to be carried out.

Elsewhere, a damaged sofa in the TV room was ordered to be replaced and damage was also found on the flooring and walls.

Another bedroom was noted as having a strong smell of urine and the walls and corner by window were damaged.

In the bathroom, a panel at the top of the bath was missing, and tiles were missing from the walls.

Meanwhile, taps were noted to be dirty.

The IPCT team also said that no daily fridge checks were being carried out at the centre and staff were reminded they must record temperatures daily.

Seals were broken around the fridge/freezer which needed to be repaired or replaced and the inside of the microwave was dirty.

Washing products were sitting out, and the sluice room was found unlocked with cleaning products exposed.

It was noted this room should be locked at all times.

Additionally, a patient’s toothbrush and mouthwash were found sitting on top of a radiator which increased the potential for cross-contamination.

Further concerns raised were water-damaged flooring and contaminated walls.

Despite the concerns raised by the ICPT team, NHS Tayside confirmed to The Courier it has received no complaints from patients about the condition of the Strathmartine Centre in the last seven years – which is as far back as its complaints records go.

Staff have also not raised any issues with the physical environment in that time.

Documents released by NHS Tayside show the maintenance backlog at the Strathmartine Centre is valued at more than £878,000.

More than £538,000 relates to “significant” work.

NHS Tayside admits conditions ‘simply not acceptable’

After the release of the MWC report in September, NHS Tayside said it was bringing forward plans to centralise services provided at the Strathmartine Centre in Perth.

Accepting that the conditions were “simply not acceptable”, the health board’s medical director, Dr James Cotton, apologised – adding: “We have responded to the immediate issues raised by the MWC over the past few months at Strathmartine, but we know that the inpatient units at the centre are no longer sustainable into the future.”

The Courier put a series of key questions to NHS Tayside in the wake of the Strathmartine Centre report.

NHS Tayside deputy chief executive Sandra Macleod said: “A decision was made to progress a move for all Tayside learning disability inpatients to more modern accommodation at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth back in August 2024.

“The transfer of Strathmartine inpatients, as well as individuals currently in the learning disability assessment unit in Carseview Centre, means that a new centre for all learning disability inpatients will be created on the Murray Royal campus.

“A task and finish group has been set up to oversee the transition through a workstream programme, which includes representation from clinical and support staff, independent advocacy, patients, families and carers, and staff side and trade unions.

“Clinical teams from the inpatient units at Strathmartine and Carseview have been agreeing the accommodation requirements for their patients.

“An outline design has been drafted and a design team will soon be appointed to develop more detailed plans.

“Currently at Strathmartine, repair and maintenance works are ongoing to improve the condition of the site.”