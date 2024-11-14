Loss-making Perth harbour still open – almost 2 years after council votes to close it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Loss-making Perth harbour still open – almost 2 years after council votes to close it

Council chiefs previously admitted it was costing taxpayers £7,000 a month to keep Perth harbour open

By Morag Lindsay
General view of Perth harbour
Perth Harbour.

Council bosses still don’t have permission to close Perth harbour, despite a vote to axe it in February 2023.

It follows an admission that it’s costing Perth and Kinross Council £7,000 for every month it stays open.

The council needs Transport Scotland agreement before it can even begin a public consultation on the move.

But both organisations have told The Courier they are still in talks over the closure plan.

Perth Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett previously branded the situation “farcical“.

This week he said it was “extremely frustrating” that it had still not been settled.

Councillor Peter Barrett
Peter Barrett is questioning the delay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This matter needs to be resolved,” said Mr Barrett.

“I don’t know why they are continuing to discuss this, rather than taking the steps they need to initiate the process.”

Perth harbour closure has to go to consultation

Councillors voted to axe Perth harbour in February last year after hearing it was a drain on resources.

At its peak, in 1990, it managed more than 300 vessels per year.

By the time of the closure vote, this had plummeted to 21.

The decline in business meant it made a loss of £192,500 in the 2020-21 financial year.

But in order to shut a commercial port, the council has to apply to Transport Scotland for a closure notice.

Perth Harbour sign
Perth Harbour is still open. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council says it submitted its formal application on December 4 2023, and that it has been in regular contact with the transport agency.

In May this year, it said it was finalising the wording for a public notice, which is needed to trigger the required 42-day consultation period.

That followed concerns the delay was costing taxpayers £7,000 for every month.

Asked about progress in the six months since then, a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The Harbour Closure Order is presently awaiting agreement by Scottish Ministers.

“We are liaising with Transport Scotland regarding arrangements for public consultation as soon as it is feasible to do so.”

Black and white photo with Perth harbour in foreground and city stretching out behind
Aerial photo of Perth Harbour in May 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s not clear what is holding up the agreement.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with Perth and Kinross Council officials to ensure their Perth Harbour Closure Order can move to the formal public consultation process.”

Is this the future for Perth harbour?

Perth has had a harbour since medieval times.

External factors such as Covid-19, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, increased competition and market changes were blamed for the decline in trade.

Perth and Kinross Council is currently consulting the public on a blueprint for the potential development of the city in years to come.

Architects image of Perth Harbour, with small boats, museum building, tree planting etc
Could this be the future for Perth harbour? Image: Perth and Kinross Council/The Urbanists.

Among the suggestions in the draft Perth City Centre Development and Design Framework is a new Harbour Quarter.

This could open the area up to locals and visitors, with attractions such as a museum, a marina and a “waterside promenade” public space.

Conversation