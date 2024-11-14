Loss-making Perth harbour still open – almost 2 years after council votes to close it

Council bosses still don’t have permission to close Perth harbour, despite a vote to axe it in February 2023.

It follows an admission that it’s costing Perth and Kinross Council £7,000 for every month it stays open.

The council needs Transport Scotland agreement before it can even begin a public consultation on the move.

But both organisations have told The Courier they are still in talks over the closure plan.

Perth Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett previously branded the situation “farcical“.

This week he said it was “extremely frustrating” that it had still not been settled.

“This matter needs to be resolved,” said Mr Barrett.

“I don’t know why they are continuing to discuss this, rather than taking the steps they need to initiate the process.”

Perth harbour closure has to go to consultation

Councillors voted to axe Perth harbour in February last year after hearing it was a drain on resources.

At its peak, in 1990, it managed more than 300 vessels per year.

By the time of the closure vote, this had plummeted to 21.

The decline in business meant it made a loss of £192,500 in the 2020-21 financial year.

But in order to shut a commercial port, the council has to apply to Transport Scotland for a closure notice.

The council says it submitted its formal application on December 4 2023, and that it has been in regular contact with the transport agency.

In May this year, it said it was finalising the wording for a public notice, which is needed to trigger the required 42-day consultation period.

That followed concerns the delay was costing taxpayers £7,000 for every month.

Asked about progress in the six months since then, a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The Harbour Closure Order is presently awaiting agreement by Scottish Ministers.

“We are liaising with Transport Scotland regarding arrangements for public consultation as soon as it is feasible to do so.”

It’s not clear what is holding up the agreement.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with Perth and Kinross Council officials to ensure their Perth Harbour Closure Order can move to the formal public consultation process.”

Is this the future for Perth harbour?

Perth has had a harbour since medieval times.

External factors such as Covid-19, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, increased competition and market changes were blamed for the decline in trade.

Perth and Kinross Council is currently consulting the public on a blueprint for the potential development of the city in years to come.

Among the suggestions in the draft Perth City Centre Development and Design Framework is a new Harbour Quarter.

This could open the area up to locals and visitors, with attractions such as a museum, a marina and a “waterside promenade” public space.