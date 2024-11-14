Children’s nursery plan for old Forfar Mart building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s nursery plan for old Forfar Mart building

Proposals show a nursery and after-school facility spread over three floors on the Market Street site.

By Graham Brown
The former Forfar Mart building on Market Street. Image: Google

Old Forfar Mart buildings are at the centre of transformation plan into a children’s nursery.

The Market Street site was once part of the bustling mart complex near Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.

It was also earmarked for a £1million pound Angus archives project more than 20 years ago.

But now a proposal has been lodged to turn the three-storey buildings into a nursery and after-school facility.

Recently submitted plans to Angus Council by local businesswoman K Pirie show the nursery stretching across three floors.

Those include large wrap-around care and play areas at all levels.

Forfar Mart buildings nursery proposal.
Basement level plans for the new nursery. Image: GWP Architects

There would be toilets on each floor. And the proposals also incorporate quiet and sensory rooms as well as kitchen, dining and office space.

The property has been vacant for a number of years.

Register of Scotland records show it was sold for £46,500 in August 2022.

Angus Council will make a decision on the nursery application in due course.

Livestock sales at Forfar Mart ceased in 2023 following a slump in business.

The other mart buildings, including the Strathmore Hall, were bought by local firm A M Phillip.

Planning permission was subsequently granted for conversion to a vehicle preparation centre.

Archives plan for mart building

In 2002 Angus Council brought forward a plan to turn the mart building into a home for centuries of local history.

The MART (Museums Archives and Records Trove) would have become a heritage study centre.

But the plan foundered when an £800,000 lottery fund application was unsuccessful.

Forfar Mart building on Market Street.
The old mart building has an adjoining car park. Image: Google

It led to the Angus archives being moved to a leased facility at Restenneth.

Last month, councillors agreed they will be transferred to Arbroath library under a £290k relocation plan.

The library will relocate to Arbroath’s Saltire Leisure Centre for the six-month duration of the project.

