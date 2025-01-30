Perthshire Planning Ahead: Row over 42 homes idea & ‘lack’ of holiday homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Row over 42 homes idea & ‘lack’ of holiday homes

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Location of Muir Homes' proposed development of 42 homes in Auchterarder.
Location of Muir Homes' proposed development of 42 homes in Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

Auchterarder residents are being urged to have their say on an application for 42 homes in the town.

Muir Homes has applied to build 38 houses and four flats on land 40 metres north of 51 Castle Drive.

The site is part of northern Auchterarder expansion area, which has Perth and Kinross Council backing.

But dissenting locals believe the scheme should be put on hold – at least.

This is because the council has vowed to block further development in the town until Muir Homes upgrades its connections to the A9.

Muir Homes’ map of the proposed development. Image: EMA

Members of Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan want objectors to make their views known to the council by the consultation closing date of February 7.

The group said the development “may lead to more traffic, noise, more lorries passing through town, down Castleton Road and along Hunter Street.”

At least seven objections have been raised.

One of these, Kim Seaton, wrote: “The limit for housing in Auchterarder has already been reached in the Hunters Meadow/Hunter Street area.

“And should remain capped until Muir’s deliver the sports facility detailed in previous planning permission, and a new junction is approved for the access to the A9.

“This needs to have safe north AND southbound access, which was a pre-requisite for further development.”

Holiday homes ‘lacking’ in Stanley

Five new holiday homes on the southern edge of Stanley would fill a gap in the market, says the company behind the proposal.

Craig Daly, on behalf Creare Homes, has applied to create the wooden lodges 50 metres off Perth Road, south of Craighall House, next to the River Tay.

The lodges would be built next to Ancient Woodland. Image: Google Street View

A supporting statement said: “They provide additional good quality visitor/tourism accommodation of a type that is lacking in the immediate surrounding area.

“The development will also contribute positively to the local economy.”

It adds the properties would be “sited sensitively” in relation to Ancient Woodland along the south-eastern boundary.

Neighbour Bernard Biegalla has objected.

She wrote: “The border between my property and Craighall House on the plans does not reflect the land ownership split between two parties.

“If the 5 new houses were to be connected to septic tank located on my property I would object.”

Consultation on the proposal concludes on February 7.

Viewing platform idea for historic library near Crieff

The historic Innerpeffray Library has applied to create a viewing platform at its base near Crieff.

It would be established 100 Metres east of the library, which is located near the River Earn, off the B8062.

Innerpeffray Library. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A supporting statement said: “The aim is to create an interpretation point that acts as a multi-purpose area for visitors to pause, reflect and take in the view over the river towards Strageath.

“Utilising the existing palette of materials, we can create a space on site to tell the story of the landscape.

“This level access viewing platform would be wheelchair accessible for those who cannot access the existing ‘long walk’.”

Founded in 1680, Innerpeffray was Scotland’s first free public lending library.

Used by the local community until 1968, rare books can still be read in its diverse collection.

Kenmore heating flue ‘would cause nuisance’

A Kenmore resident has been told their proposal to create a warmer home goes against council policy.

The occupant of Old Police House, on the A827 Aberfeldy Road near Pier Road, wanted to install a wood-burning stove to provide additional heating.

But the scheme required a roof flue outlet, which Perth and Kinross Council considered unacceptable.

Old Police House in Kenmore
Old Police House in Kenmore. Image: Irving Geddes Estate Agency

Its decision statement said: “As the flue terminates below the roof ridge of both the applicant’s property and surrounding buildings, it has been assessed that downwash conditions would likely occur, driving stove emissions closer to ground level.

“There would not be sufficient height to adequately disperse smoke and this has the potential to cause nuisance.”

Co-op objects to proposal for new Sainsbury’s in Auchterarder

Co-op has hit out at Sainsbury’s plan to open a supermarket in Auchterarder.

The supermarket giant has applied to build a new Local store on the northern side of the A824 at The Feus.

A haulage depot previously occupied the land.

A Sainsbury’s is proposed for The Feus. Image: Google Street View

The town currently has Spar and Co-op convenience stores on the High Street.

And now the Co-op has formally objected to the development, claiming it has “significant concerns” about the site.

It was submitted by North Planning and Development Ltd, which argues the Sainsbury’s store will cause “significant harm” to the health of Auchterarder town centre.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Auchterarder housing

Stanley holiday lodges

Innerpeffray Library platform

Kenmore heating

Auchterarder Sainsbury’s

