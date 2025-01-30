Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter to join Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter to join Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum

The document is leaving the National Library for the first time in a generation to follow the Stone of Destiny north to Perth Museum

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum interior.
Mary Queen of Scots' letter will join the Stone of Destiny on display at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Museum bosses say they’re “honoured” to be bringing Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter to the city.

The memento was written just hours before the doomed monarch’s execution on February 8 1587.

Written in French, it is addressed to her brother-in-law, Henri III.

And it is leaving the National Library for the first time in a generation to go on display in Perth Museum.

There it will join the Stone of Destiny, another relic now settled in Perth after a long stint in Edinburgh.

Mary Queen of Scots letter
Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter will go on display in Perth Museum. Image: National Library of Scotland.

In it, Mary writes: “Tonight, after dinner, I have been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.

“I have not had time to give you a full account of everything that has happened, but if you will listen to my doctor and my other unfortunate servants, you will learn the truth, and how, thanks be to God, I scorn death and vow that I meet it innocent of any crime, even if I were their subject.”

Mary Queen of Scots portrait
Mary Queen of Scots.

She also pleads with Henry to ensure her servants’ wages are paid after her death, writing: “This is a burden on my conscience that only you can relieve.”

Mary Queen of Scots connection to Perth and Kinross goes beyond letter

Long queues formed outside the Library’s George IV Bridge building in Edinburgh the last time the letter went on show in 2017.

The Perth appearance, in January 2026, will be the first time in modern history that it’s been seen north of the capital.

Culture Perth and Kinross – the charity that looks after Perth Museum – is collaborating with the National Library of Scotland as part of its centenary celebrations.

Stone of Destiny on display inside Perth museum.
Perth Museum is already home to the Stone of Destiny. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Helen Smout, Chief Executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “It is an honour that the Library has entrusted us to display Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter at Perth Museum in 2026 as part of this programme.

“Perth and Kinross is at the very heart of Scotland’s story and Mary had significant links to the area, notably her abdication and 11-month imprisonment at Loch Leven Castle.

“This will be the first time the letter has been seen north of Edinburgh in modern history, and the longest period it will be on public view for more than 20 years.”

Helen Smout walking past display case in Perth Museum
Helen Smout says it’s an honour for Perth Museum to receive the Mary Queen of Scots letter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Culture Perth and Kinross will also be displaying other items from the national collection.

The AK Bell Library in Perth will present material from Liz Lochhead’s play ‘Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off’ and manuscripts relating to Robert Burns.

More from Perth & Kinross

Outside view of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
£36m Blairgowrie pool leaking – before it has even opened
Location of Muir Homes' proposed development of 42 homes in Auchterarder.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Row over 42 homes idea & 'lack' of holiday properties
Cameron MacDonald at Perth Sheriff Court
Couple suffered horrific injuries in crash with 'tired' driver in Perthshire
Ian Soutar.
St Johnstone plan minute's applause for ex-paramedic and Perth 'hero' Ian Soutar
Bank of Scotland in Pitlochry.
Pitlochry's last bank to close as first minister seeks 'urgent meeting' with bosses
Missing person Guy Bargery as police search Perthshire
Search for missing man, 60, in Perthshire village after police find car
Volunteers in Rattray Communuty Garden with veg growing and polytunnels behind them.
Rattray Community Garden set to grow as donors stump up £45k
Rafal Czarnecki appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Perth abuser threatened to 'destroy' ex with bogus cat breeding complaint to council
Blain Ross standing outside Cafe Biba in Pitlochry.
Pancake Place returning to Pitlochry as Perth owner takes it back to its roots
Linda alongside her team.
New owner inspired by cancer battle to open Perthshire cafe and farm shop

Conversation