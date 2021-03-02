Wednesday, March 3rd 2021 Show Links
Back to school: How many children have returned to class in first phase of reopening?

by Cheryl Peebles
March 2 2021, 11.01am Updated: March 2 2021, 11.03am
Pupils looked delighted to return to Abernyte Primary School, in Perthshire, last week. Due to its size, the single-class school was allowed to bring all children back on February 22.

Around a third of Scotland’s pupils are now attending school, following the return of the youngest children and a few senior students last week.

Across Scotland just over 30% of pupils were in schools last Tuesday, the second day of nursery and P1 to P3 pupils being welcomed back.

A small number of senior pupils were also permitted to attend from February 22 to complete essential practical coursework.

