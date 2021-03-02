Back to school: How many children have returned to class in first phase of reopening?

Around a third of Scotland’s pupils are now attending school, following the return of the youngest children and a few senior students last week.
Across Scotland just over 30% of pupils were in schools last Tuesday, the second day of nursery and P1 to P3 pupils being welcomed back.
A small number of senior pupils were also permitted to attend from February 22 to complete essential practical coursework.
