Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Schools

Coronavirus in schools: New cases at 14 Fife schools and nurseries

by Cheryl Peebles
December 11 2020, 4.45pm
© DCT MediaCovid cases in Fife schools
Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in people linked with Madras College, St Andrews.

Seventeen people linked with 14 Fife schools and nurseries tested positive for Covid-19 in the first three days of this week.

There were two new cases each at Balcurvie Primary, in Windygates, Madras College, St Andrews, and Levenmouth Academy.

They came amid a slight decrease in the number of Covid-related absences among schoolchildren in the region.

On Tuesday 1,830 Fife pupils were absent for Covid-related reasons, down 237 from a week earlier.

The new cases reported by NHS Fife between Monday and Wednesday were:

Clentry Nursery, Kelty – one;

Dunmore Nursery, Ballingry – one;

Kinghorn Primary School nursery – one;

Balcurvie Primary School, Windygates – two;

Canongate Primary School, St Andrews – one;

Kelty Primary School – one;

McLean Primary School, Dunfermline – one;

Newburgh Primary School – one;

St Ninian’s RC Primary School, Cardenden – one;

Auchmuty High School – one;

Dunfermline High School – one;

Levenmouth Academy – two;

Madras College, St Andrews – two;

St Andrew’s RC High School, Kirkcaldy – one;

NHS Fife apologised for an error in a previous update stating there were five new cases at both Balcurvie Primary School and Levenmouth Academy when there were actually only one each.

The health authority added: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”

It directed parents to useful information about coronavirus on its website and that of Fife Council.