Coronavirus in schools: New cases at 14 Fife schools and nurseries

Seventeen people linked with 14 Fife schools and nurseries tested positive for Covid-19 in the first three days of this week.
There were two new cases each at Balcurvie Primary, in Windygates, Madras College, St Andrews, and Levenmouth Academy.
They came amid a slight decrease in the number of Covid-related absences among schoolchildren in the region.
On Tuesday 1,830 Fife pupils were absent for Covid-related reasons, down 237 from a week earlier.
The new cases reported by NHS Fife between Monday and Wednesday were:
Clentry Nursery, Kelty – one;
Dunmore Nursery, Ballingry – one;
Kinghorn Primary School nursery – one;
Balcurvie Primary School, Windygates – two;
Canongate Primary School, St Andrews – one;
Kelty Primary School – one;
McLean Primary School, Dunfermline – one;
Newburgh Primary School – one;
St Ninian’s RC Primary School, Cardenden – one;
Auchmuty High School – one;
Dunfermline High School – one;
Levenmouth Academy – two;
Madras College, St Andrews – two;
St Andrew’s RC High School, Kirkcaldy – one;
Additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated at the following schools since the last update on Wednesday.
🔵Dunmore Nursery – Ballingry
🔵Nursery at Kinghorn Primary School
🔵Balcurvie Primary School
🔵Madras College
🔵St Andrew's RC High School
📲https://t.co/LmR1F39DoO pic.twitter.com/ihGsZySxrN
— NHS Fife (@nhsfife) December 10, 2020
NHS Fife apologised for an error in a previous update stating there were five new cases at both Balcurvie Primary School and Levenmouth Academy when there were actually only one each.
The health authority added: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”
It directed parents to useful information about coronavirus on its website and that of Fife Council.
