Bruce Lee kicking coronavirus to the kerb and Shetland Vikings on the loose: Sunday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
January 23 2022, 4.19pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

People walk past a ‘Pompey against plastic trash’ sculpture on the sea front on Southsea beach in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Devotees clean a Buddha statue at a temple ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, Indonesia. Adriana Adie/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Models on the runway at the Hermes show. Paris Fashion Week, France. Shutterstock
Members of the public walk past a piece of street art by ‘Palley’ that features Bruce Lee kicking a coronavirus molecule in Glasgow’s East End. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Sunrise reflects off the frozen water of the Tidal Basin in front of the Jefferson Memorial on a chilly start to the day in Washington. AP Photo/J. David Ake
Shetland Vikings light up the Celtic Connections opening weekend as they welcome audiences to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall with flaming torches, cheers and songs celebrating Up Helly Aa. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

