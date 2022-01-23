Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.
Bruce Lee kicking coronavirus to the kerb and Shetland Vikings on the loose: Sunday’s news in pictures
More from The Courier News team
More from The Courier
-
Mystery man ‘Pat’ sells historic whisky collection with Perth auctioneer
-
Charity’s Dundee warehouse ships landmark 50th operating theatre to world’s most impoverished areas
-
Kevin Thomson will go ‘to the top of the game’, says Kelty Hearts Scottish Cup hero Kallum Higginbotham
-
Dundee confirm departure of striker Jason Cummings
-
School pupils could ditch face masks in as little as three weeks
-
Pete Wishart calls for OVO to explain £40 million in loans and cash transfers