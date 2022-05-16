Tragic night in Buffalo and blood moon in the sky: Monday’s News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre May 16 2022, 4.38pm Updated: May 16 2022, 5.50pm A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., AP Photo/Matt Rourke [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the tragic shooting in Buffalo to the pictures of the blood moon, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Temple City, California. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu. A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo/Matt Rourke. People navigate a street during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq. AP Photo/Hadi Mizban. The occupation of the jetty at Navigator Terminals in Grays in Essex where a tanker carrying a 33,000-tonne shipment of Russian diesel was due to berth, forcing it to turn around in the Thames. Greenpeace is protesting against the UK Government allowing fossil fuel money to flow to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fionn Guilfoyle/Greenpeace/PA Wire.</p> <p> Members of Socialist Youth Union shout slogans, blocking the entrance to Sri Lanka’s police headquarters, during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena. Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool. A reflection of crowds is seen in the camera lens of a remotely operated machine gun turret during a ceremony to mark the centenary of the handover of the Curragh Camp in Co Kildare, from British to Irish Forces. Niall Carson/PA Wire. Lucy Bamford with Self-Portrait At The Age of About Forty by world-renowned artist Joseph Wright of Derby, which is on display at the museum after being acquired having been privately owned for 250 years. It is one of only 10 self-portraits which depicts Wright as the artist, capturing his reputation for candlelit paintings and representing what can be described as a defining moment in his career – a year before his influential tour of Italy. Oliver Taylor/Derby Museums and Art Gallery/PA Wire. A VAR television screen pitchside. VAR is set to be used for all three of the English Football League play-off finals at Wembley. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. A gigantic animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex is installed at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, ahead of the opening of the park’s latest attraction, Pangea. Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Signage for the 75th Cannes international film festival is seen prior to the start of the festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP. Andrea Atzeni celebrating winning the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes on Emaraaty Ana at Haydock Park racecourse. Emaraaty Ana will head straight to Royal Ascot for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes following his late withdrawal from the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes at the Dante meeting last week. David Davies/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing Tayside patients say contacting their GP surgery is easy – do you agree? May 17 20222 Health & Wellbeing Dundee mum’s pre-eclampsia warning and thanks to Ninewells as twins go home May 16 20221 Premium Content News Judy Murray reveals sexual assault by drunken executive May 15 2022 More from The Courier Boy, 14, injured after disturbance involving youths in Kirriemuir All you need to know about E-CBs and why they’re a smart business decision In partnership with Electric Bikes Scotland LEE WILKIE: Dundee are in good hands with Gordon Strachan stepping up County lines dealer from Liverpool sentenced for Dundee drug dealing Dundee United pathway hailed as Tannadice teens embark on Scotland U17 Euros campaign St Johnstone can’t afford to get consumed by play-off pressure in Inverness, says Jacob Butterfield