COURIER OPINION: Raith Rovers board and management team must consider position in wake of David Goodwillie controversy

We got it wrong.

Four short words from Raith Rovers chairman John Sim.

They are welcome, of course, but they should never have needed to be said in the first place.

Raith Rovers undoubtedly did get it wrong in signing David Goodwillie, a rapist according to a civil court.

Shamefully, Raith Rovers prioritised goals over principles.

They swapped family values built up over generations for a man who inflicted sexual violence and lifelong trauma.

In doing so, Raith Rovers walked down a cul-de-sac in which they quickly found themselves trapped.

‘It was all avoidable’

A pathetic attempt by the board to justify Goodwilie’s arrival – so painfully tone deaf it was astonishing it could ever have been written, let alone been made public in the club’s name – simply stoked the anger.

Stalwarts walked, sponsors withdrew, fans ripped up season tickets while the club defended the indefensible.

Just as Nero fiddled while Rome burned, the remaining board members watched as the club they purport to love imploded and the community around it shattered.

And it was all avoidable.

The Goodwillie kite was flown long before any contract at Raith – managed by John McGlynn – was signed.

And the viewpoint was clear to anyone listening. He did not belong at the club.

But in what will be remembered as Raith’s darkest day, Goodwillie was signed anyway.

To hell with the consequences, it made footballing sense.

That is not – and never was – enough. And as a result, Raith is a club diminished.

If it is to prosper in future, the club will need to rebuild trust far beyond anything a quick ‘sorry’ can do.

‘Most awful chapter in club’s history’

It will need to recognise its abject failures and address them from the ground up.

It is difficult to see how that incredibly important piece of work can happen with the current board and management team in place.

They were so blind they walked Raith down this road in the first place.

If the page is to be turned on this most awful chapter in the club’s history then every single one of them must consider their position and go.