COURIER OPINION: Raith Rovers board and management team must consider position in wake of David Goodwillie controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Raith Rovers board and management team must consider position in wake of David Goodwillie controversy

By The Courier
February 3 2022, 2.23pm
Raith Rovers CEO Karen Macartney, manager John McGlynn and owner John Sim.
Raith Rovers CEO Karen Macartney, manager John McGlynn and owner John Sim.

We got it wrong.

Four short words from Raith Rovers chairman John Sim.

They are welcome, of course, but they should never have needed to be said in the first place.

Raith Rovers undoubtedly did get it wrong in signing David Goodwillie, a rapist according to a civil court.

Shamefully, Raith Rovers prioritised goals over principles.

David Goodwillie joined Raith from Clyde.

They swapped family values built up over generations for a man who inflicted sexual violence and lifelong trauma.

In doing so, Raith Rovers walked down a cul-de-sac in which they quickly found themselves trapped.

‘It was all avoidable’

A pathetic attempt by the board to justify Goodwilie’s arrival – so painfully tone deaf it was astonishing it could ever have been written, let alone been made public in the club’s name – simply stoked the anger.

Stalwarts walked, sponsors withdrew, fans ripped up season tickets while the club defended the indefensible.

Just as Nero fiddled while Rome burned, the remaining board members watched as the club they purport to love imploded and the community around it shattered.

And it was all avoidable.

Raith boss John McGlynn.

The Goodwillie kite was flown long before any contract at Raith – managed by John McGlynn – was signed.

And the viewpoint was clear to anyone listening. He did not belong at the club.

But in what will be remembered as Raith’s darkest day, Goodwillie was signed anyway.

To hell with the consequences, it made footballing sense.

That is not – and never was – enough. And as a result, Raith is a club diminished.

If it is to prosper in future, the club will need to rebuild trust far beyond anything a quick ‘sorry’ can do.

‘Most awful chapter in club’s history’

It will need to recognise its abject failures and address them from the ground up.

It is difficult to see how that incredibly important piece of work can happen with the current board and management team in place.

They were so blind they walked Raith down this road in the first place.

If the page is to be turned on this most awful chapter in the club’s history then every single one of them must consider their position and go.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier