Do you remember the 1982 snow storm that brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill?

By Graeme Strachan and Neil Drysdale
January 10 2022, 11.45am
A crowd of shoppers bravely huddle in the snow while waiting on the bus during the winter of 1982.

Tayside and Fife was plunged into white-out conditions in January 1982, amid the worst winter storm seen in years.

The snow was accompanied by a gale-force easterly wind forming huge drifts, which was followed by low temperatures.

In the Firth of Forth, fishermen returning to harbour reported that fish were freezing instantly as the nets were hauled in, something many crew members had not seen before.

Looking east towards Broughty Ferry the image from January 1982 shows the Victoria Dock, the Unicorn, the gas works, harbour area and east of the city. Picture: DCT Media.
Hundreds of cars were abandoned on different roads and mountain rescue teams worked to recover people trapped in their vehicles, while police rolled huge snowballs on to the motorway entrances to stop people driving on it.

Blizzards struck Dundee and the Perthshire village of Aberfeldy was cut off.

The mercury plummeted to the stage where nothing could move in or out of the village.

Police attempt to move vehicles which got stuck on the Roodyards Brae at Dock Street when driving became impossible during the white-out. Picture: DCT Media.
But the conditions didn’t relent in what proved mission: impassable.

And matters were no better elsewhere across large parts of the north east.

Heavy snow affected Forfar, Kirriemuir and the Angus glens.

The freezing weather formed this superb icicle on the cliffs at the south end of Stonehaven Bay. Picture: DCT Media.
At one stage, a snow plough got stuck in drifts near Monikie.

Transport links were severed.

Local residents hunkered down in their houses and awaited some reprieve, while meteorologists consulted their chronicles and reached a few interesting conclusions.

The scene at Broughty Ferry, near to the beach, on January 7 1982. Picture: DCT Media.
One Arbroath businessman, Jim Wallace, said: “We tried to open our premises today but the doors were frozen stiff.

“We even tried a blowtorch to get ice out of the locks but it was useless.

“We’ll have to try again tomorrow.”

People crossing the road in snowy Dundee.
After one of the coldest nights on record, a blizzard swept Tayside and Fife. Dundee was plunged into white-out conditions as snow blanketed the city in the space of 15 minutes on January 8 1982. Picture: DCT Media.

Severe frost, snow and flooding badly hit the farming community.

George Bruce from Kirriemuir said: “This is our worst winter since 1947.”

Further north things were even worse with Braemar colder than the South Pole on January 10 1982 – with the temperature at the latter site just minus 21 in comparison.

A football submerged in snow at Dens Park during the winter conditions which struck the region. Picture: DCT Media.
Despite a mass effort to tackle several issues in different communities, there was no immediate respite for the public in what turned into one of Scotland’s worst winters of the 20th Century.

The north suffered most from the cold blast of Arctic air that January yet the whole of Britain shivered at the start of the year.

Dundee United groundsmen start clearing the snow at Tannadice, which was also blanketed by the Arctic blasts. Picture: DCT Media.
A city centre street in Birmingham had to be sealed off because of fears that giant icicles, hanging from an office block, would fall on people below.

The winter wave lasted until mid-to-late January.

