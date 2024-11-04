Tory boss backed, council leader charged: The Courier politics digest

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

Council leader charged

The leader of Inverclyde Council has been charged in relation to alleged domestic assault and breach of the peace.

Stephen McCabe has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

The Labour councillor represents the Inverclyde East ward which covers Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm and Quarrier’s Village.

Scots Tory boss backed Badenoch

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay revealed that he backed Kemi Badenoch in the Tory leadership contest.

The former business secretary was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

Pressure over British blogger facing death penalty

Scottish Labour MPs have urged Sir Keir Starmer to prioritise the release of a British blogger who faces the death penalty in India, on the seventh anniversary of his arrest.

A group of 16 MPs have written to the Prime Minister asking him to have Glasgow-born Jagtar Singh Johal, 37, released from prison.

He was arrested in November 2017 in Punjab, northern India, while in the country for his wedding.

Farming budget fears

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael has called on the Government to publish the data behind the claim that only one in four farms will be affected by the change to inheritance tax.

In an urgent question, he said: “Every farming business is capital rich, but revenue poor.

“They also trade in a market which has been more heavily influenced by government intervention than any other.”

It follows concern about inheritance rules in last week’s budget.

Vital work of carers praised

Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has praised the “vital” work done by unpaid carers as a new benefit to help them is rolled out to all of Scotland.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said she was “delighted” that the Carer Support Payment – which has been introduced in stages over the last 12 months – has been extended to the remaining 19 council areas.