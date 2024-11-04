Tory boss backed, council leader charged: The Courier politics digest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory boss backed, council leader charged: The Courier politics digest

5 need-to-know stories across Scotland and the UK, every afternoon.

Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
By Andy Philip

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

Council leader charged

The leader of Inverclyde Council has been charged in relation to alleged domestic assault and breach of the peace.

Stephen McCabe has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

The Labour councillor represents the Inverclyde East ward which covers Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm and Quarrier’s Village.

Scots Tory boss backed Badenoch

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay revealed that he backed Kemi Badenoch in the Tory leadership contest.

The former business secretary was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

Russell Findlay backed the winner. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Pressure over British blogger facing death penalty

Scottish Labour MPs have urged Sir Keir Starmer to prioritise the release of a British blogger who faces the death penalty in India, on the seventh anniversary of his arrest.

A group of 16 MPs have written to the Prime Minister asking him to have Glasgow-born Jagtar Singh Johal, 37, released from prison.

He was arrested in November 2017 in Punjab, northern India, while in the country for his wedding.

Farming budget fears

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael has called on the Government to publish the data behind the claim that only one in four farms will be affected by the change to inheritance tax.

In an urgent question, he said: “Every farming business is capital rich, but revenue poor.

“They also trade in a market which has been more heavily influenced by government intervention than any other.”

It follows concern about inheritance rules in last week’s budget.

Alistair Carmichael raised concerns over farming. Image: Shutterstock.

Vital work of carers praised

Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has praised the “vital” work done by unpaid carers as a new benefit to help them is rolled out to all of Scotland.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said she was “delighted” that the Carer Support Payment – which has been introduced in stages over the last 12 months – has been extended to the remaining 19 council areas.

More from Politics

Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference
Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
NHS Fife told 'no point' asking for cash to overhaul mental health services
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis
15
Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Ryanair, A9 delay and drugs: The Courier politics digest
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla set up new company for outside…
31
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Perthshire and Fife postmasters say fight is not over despite £1.8bn Horizon compensation announcement
2
perth and kinross school strikes
Scottish tax cut ruled out? The Courier politics digest
2
Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Eljamel inquiry: Lead Dundee campaigner snubs crucial patient reviews in anger
Kemi Badenoch is the new UK Conservative leader. Image: Carl Recine/PA Wire
ALASDAIR CLARK: It will take more than Budget 2024 to fix crumbling public services
Perthshire school support staff on strike for a better pay deal
EXCLUSIVE: Unions turn on Unison for targeted Perthshire school support staff strike
2

Conversation