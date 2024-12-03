John Swinney ‘traitor’ accusations out of order says furious Alex Salmond ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

John Swinney ‘traitor’ accusations out of order says furious Alex Salmond ally

Alex Neil, who served as health secretary under Alex Salmond, condemned those who targeted the first minister as he attended the former leader's memorial.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney Alex Salmond Memorial
Scotland's First Minister John Swinney (second right) and his wife Elizabeth Quigley arrive at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Image: PA

Alex Salmond would have deplored those who shouted “traitor” at First Minister John Swinney as he arrived at the former SNP leader’s memorial, one of his key allies has said.

Angry shouts were head alongside booing as Mr Swinney made his way into St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Some bystanders jeered while Mr Swinney helped his wife, who lives with multiple sclerosis, out of their government car.

But in an angry response, former health secretary Alex Neil – an SNP veteran who served in government alongside Mr Salmond – said the actions were out of order.

John Swinney Alex Salmond Memorial
Booing was heard as Mr Swinney helped his wife Elizabeth into St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh. Image: PA

‘Alex Salmond would have deplored slandering of John Swinney’

He commented in response to anonymous poster on social media who said she shouted “traitor” after the word “rose from my heart and roared”.

Mr Neil said: “I don’t always agree with John Swinney but I absolutely disagree that he is in any way a traitor.

“This is unfair and out of order.

“Alex Salmond would have deplored your slandering of John in this way.

“It certainly doesn’t help unite the cause of Scottish independence.”

One social media user said she shouted “traitor”, but an ally of Mr Salmond’s was unimpressed. Image: Shutterstock.

Jeering marred poignant memorial

A source close to the Perthshire North MSP said the spectacle had marred an otherwise poignant memorial.

They told The Courier: “It was ugly. Whatever you think of [John Swinney] politically, he was a longtime colleague of Alex Salmond.

“He has stepped forward to serve his country and the SNP at a time when he didn’t have to and when he was needed by his family.

“Those booing him would not have impressed Alex.”

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart reacts

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, backed his party colleague.

“We need more people in the wider movement to call out this awful behaviour,” he wrote.

“We need to unite the movement in an organised convention but this will be impossible until there is a mutual respect and some sort of basic standard of behaviour and engagement.”

More from Politics

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, NHS Fife
NHS Fife surgery waiting times among worst in Scotland
Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside urgent cancer treatment wait times among worst in Scotland
Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA future 'hangs in balance' ahead of Scottish budget this week
8
Eljamel pictured carrying out surgery in Libya.
Eljamel outrage as new pictures show disgraced Dundee surgeon operating on patients with back…
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
Inside Reform conference in Perth as Nigel Farage 'scared of Scotland' theory shot down
5
John Swinney and wife Elizabeth arrive at the Alex Salmond memorial service. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service
6
Reform conference Perth
Protestors at Perth Reform conference mock Nigel Farage no-show
20
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
2
West Park flats
Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’
12
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Readers react to Dundee University bosses 'extravagant' spending revelations

Conversation