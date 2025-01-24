SNP’s Bob Buchanan wins Bannockburn by-election

The SNP’s Bob Buchanan has won Bannockburn’s by-election and will become Stirling Council’s newest member.

Labour had hopes of retaining the role – previously held by the late Margaret Brisley – with Yvonne Dickson aiming to win.

However, Mr Buchanan, a retired civil servant, claimed the victory.

Other candidates included Moira Benny (Scottish Conservatives), Marie Stadtler (Scottish Greens), William Docherty (Reform UK), and William Galloway (Scottish Liberal Democrats).

The Bannockburn ward also includes the villages of Fallin, Throsk, Cowie and Plean.

The vote comes shortly after the SNP’s Willie Ferguson was elected to Stirling East in December.

Bannockburn result (first preference)

The by-election used a single transferable vote system, meaning voters ranked candidates on preference.

Out of 9,097, 1,598 people cast their ballots.

The turnout was 17.6% and the results were as follows:

Moira Benny (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) – 169

Bob Buchanan (Scottish National Party) – 565

Yvonne Dickson (Scottish Labour Party) – 376

William Docherty (Reform UK) – 358

William Galloway (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 55

Marie Stadtler (Scottish Greens) – 53

SNP ‘happy’ to win another seat

Mr Buchanan told The Courier he was looking forward to working alongside Brian Hambly, his fellow SNP councillor in the ward.

The 73-year-old said: “I’m dumbfounded. I’m so happy to win. I’ve had such a great team working with me.”

When asked what his first priorities would be, Mr Buchanan said: “There’s so much to look at.

“I want to get the place tidier so that people can have more pride in their neighbourhoods.

“I am really happy. I’m looking to help the Eastern villages especially.”

The 73-year-old worked as a civil servant and has been heavily involved in the trade union movement.

He has also coached junior teams at Stirling County Rugby and been part of the committee.

First Minister John Swinney congratulated the SNP’s newest councillor on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote: “Well done to Bob Buchanan and the team in Stirling. Great electoral start to 2025.”

Why was a by-election held?

The by-election was triggered by the death of Margaret Brisley in October 2024.

She was also the leader of Stirling Council and had served as a local councillor for 44 years – representing Bannockburn since 1980 and then the Eastern villages since 2007.

This appointment came after Chris Kane stepped down to focus on his new role as Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

A former teacher, Ms Brisley held roles within Stirling District Council and Stirling Council, which formed in 1996.

The Labour representative was known an advocate for both local government and women in politics.

