SNP’s Bob Buchanan wins Bannockburn by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

SNP’s Bob Buchanan wins Bannockburn by-election

First Minister John Swinney congratulated Mr Buchanan.

By Isla Glen
The SNP's Brian Hambly (left) and newly elected Bob Buchanan (right) both represent Bannockburn and the Eastern villages. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The SNP's Brian Hambly (left) and newly elected Bob Buchanan (right) both represent Bannockburn and the Eastern villages. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The SNP’s Bob Buchanan has won Bannockburn’s by-election and will become Stirling Council’s newest member.

Labour had hopes of retaining the role – previously held by the late Margaret Brisley – with Yvonne Dickson aiming to win.

However, Mr Buchanan, a retired civil servant, claimed the victory.

Other candidates included Moira Benny (Scottish Conservatives), Marie Stadtler (Scottish Greens), William Docherty (Reform UK), and William Galloway (Scottish Liberal Democrats).

The Bannockburn ward also includes the villages of Fallin, Throsk, Cowie and Plean.

The vote comes shortly after the SNP’s Willie Ferguson was elected to Stirling East in December.

Bannockburn result (first preference)

The by-election used a single transferable vote system, meaning voters ranked candidates on preference.

Out of 9,097, 1,598 people cast their ballots.

The turnout was 17.6% and the results were as follows:

  • Moira Benny (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) – 169
  • Bob Buchanan (Scottish National Party) – 565
  • Yvonne Dickson (Scottish Labour Party) – 376
  • William Docherty (Reform UK) – 358
  • William Galloway (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 55
  • Marie Stadtler (Scottish Greens) – 53

SNP ‘happy’ to win another seat

Mr Buchanan told The Courier he was looking forward to working alongside Brian Hambly, his fellow SNP councillor in the ward.

The 73-year-old said: “I’m dumbfounded. I’m so happy to win. I’ve had such a great team working with me.”

The SNP celebrated the victory. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

When asked what his first priorities would be, Mr Buchanan said: “There’s so much to look at.

“I want to get the place tidier so that people can have more pride in their neighbourhoods.

“I am really happy. I’m looking to help the Eastern villages especially.”

The 73-year-old worked as a civil servant and has been heavily involved in the trade union movement.

He has also coached junior teams at Stirling County Rugby and been part of the committee.

First Minister John Swinney congratulated the SNP’s newest councillor on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote: “Well done to Bob Buchanan and the team in Stirling. Great electoral start to 2025.”

Why was a by-election held?

The by-election was triggered by the death of Margaret Brisley in October 2024.

She was also the leader of Stirling Council and had served as a local councillor for 44 years – representing Bannockburn since 1980 and then the Eastern villages since 2007.

This appointment came after Chris Kane stepped down to focus on his new role as Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

Margaret Brisley was dedicated to public service. Image: Stirling Labour

A former teacher, Ms Brisley held roles within Stirling District Council and Stirling Council, which formed in 1996.

The Labour representative was known an advocate for both local government and women in politics.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Politics

gordon Brown
GORDON BROWN: How a Kirkcaldy 'warm welcome' is bringing communities together
John Swinney is riding high in the opinion polls. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis
Cathy Fugaccia meets Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
John Swinney faces questions about Angus nurses' seven-year pay row
University secretary Jim McGeorge is on leave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer 'on leave'
4
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis
10
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain in House of Commons chamber
Fife MP hopes lottery law change will hand hundreds of millions to charity
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse's lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment…
A report proposed charging Dundee drivers £15 each day.
EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer bill revealed for report proposing £15 a DAY driving charge in Dundee
8
Donald Trump at the Old Course, St Andrews, in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Donald Trump in St Andrews: Why do US presidents love to golf in Scotland?
6
Margaret Reid who is campaigning for better perinatal mental health care after her sister Lesley McArthur, a new mum, ended up being sectioned in a general unit after breakdown. Pic shows Lesley(left) with Margaret ....Pic Paul Reid
Forfar mum hopes Carseview visit pushes SNP to improve women's mental health care
3

Conversation