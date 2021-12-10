Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled Covid briefing as Omicron cases rise

By Denny Andonova
December 10 2021, 7.42am Updated: December 10 2021, 11.02am
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give a Covid update today.

Nicola Sturgeon is to hold an unscheduled Covid briefing on Friday amid growing concerns over rising cases of the Omicron variant.

The first minister will give Scots an update on the latest coronavirus situation.

There are suggestions that she is considering the introduction of some restrictions, though no plans have yet been confirmed.

It comes after Public Health Scotland issued new guidance on Thursday, urging Scots to postpone their Christmas parties.

Christmas parties should be postponed, Public Health Scotland has said.

Since the end of November, 109 cases of the variant have been confirmed in Scotland, including one each in Tayside and Fife.

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon advised people to work from home if they can until the middle of January to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the winter months.

She also called on people to get the Covid vaccine, branding those who are not jabbed “selfish”.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

The first minister is expected to brief the nation on the latest coronavirus figures after she advised that the newly identified variant had increased tenfold earlier this week.

She is also expected to give an update on whether new Covid restrictions will be implemented to contain Omicron and halt its transmission among communities.

But that is not likely to include an early closure of schools ahead of the Christmas break, after ministers said earlier this week this was not actively being considered.

Jason Leitch
Professor Jason Leitch.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened coronavirus rules in England, bringing them more in line with those in Scotland.

He said that work from home guidance would return, Covid health certificates would be required for large venues, and mandatory mask rules would be reintroduced.

When will the briefing take place?

The Scottish Government has confirmed that the first minister will take the stand at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh at 12.15pm.

She will be joined by Professor Gregor Smith, the chief medical officer, and Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director.

The update will be streamed live on the Scottish Government’s Twitter page and BBC Scotland.

