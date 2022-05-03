Alex Salmond says Rosyth can be ‘gateway to Europe’ as he backs direct ferry link

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former first minister Alex Salmond claims a refreshed direct ferry link between Rosyth and Europe would help boost trade and tourism in Scotland.

The Alba Party leader insisted the Fife town could act as a “gateway” to the European mainland if old routes are re-established.

Rosyth previously had a direct passenger journey to Zeebrugge in Belgium, but this was scrapped in 2010 when Mr Salmond was still in power at Holyrood.

Freight-only services were later also terminated in 2018.

However, the Alba Party says renewed links to cities such as Rotterdam could benefit Scotland economically in the aftermath of Brexit.

Government-owned CalMac said in February they were “always interested in exploring new opportunities”.

But former SNP transport minister Graeme Dey said there were “no firm commitments” to bringing back the route to Europe, when he was in post.

Speaking in Rosyth, Mr Salmond said: “Rosyth can be the gateway to Europe and provide a two-way route for the trade and tourism on which Scotland’s economic prosperity depends.

‘Economic benefits’

“Instead of goods facing delays and backlogs at English ports they could be transported direct from Rosyth with real economic and environmental benefits.

“Brexit and the rising cost of fuel make direct ferry links more attractive than ever.

“Independent Ireland is seizing the opportunities by increasing its direct ferry links to Europe in recent years. Scotland can and must do the same.”

Alba MP Neale Hanvey previously bypassed the Scottish Government to secure a meeting with Tory ministers over the issue.

Scotland officer minister Iain Stewart agreed to raise the proposal to Westminster’s Department for Transport.

Mr Hanvey also called on the SNP to develop a “Scottish Ferry Route Development Fund”.

He wants the government to explore whether necessary ships could be leased and used under CalMac’s current ferry operations.

The Fife MP said yesterday: “Alba is making the economic case for direct passenger and freight services between Rosyth and Europe to boost jobs and exports, as well as the environmental case for reducing our carbon emissions which a new service would bring.”

Dunfermline SNP MP Douglas Chapman claimed talks over the ferry route to Europe being reinstated had “picked up” last year.

Discussions at the time were described as having reached a “critical” stage.