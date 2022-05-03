Alex Salmond says Rosyth can be ‘gateway to Europe’ as he backs direct ferry link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Salmond says Rosyth can be ‘gateway to Europe’ as he backs direct ferry link

Former first minister Alex Salmond claims a refreshed direct ferry link between Rosyth and Europe would help boost trade and tourism in Scotland.
By Justin Bowie
May 3 2022, 1.56pm Updated: May 3 2022, 4.04pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Samond in Rosyth.
Alex Samond in Rosyth.

The Alba Party leader insisted the Fife town could act as a "gateway" to the European mainland if old routes are re-established.

The Alba Party leader insisted the Fife town could act as a “gateway” to the European mainland if old routes are re-established.

Rosyth previously had a direct passenger journey to Zeebrugge in Belgium, but this was scrapped in 2010 when Mr Salmond was still in power at Holyrood.

Freight-only services were later also terminated in 2018.

However, the Alba Party says renewed links to cities such as Rotterdam could benefit Scotland economically in the aftermath of Brexit.

Scottish election
Calls were made to reinstate ferries to Europe.

Government-owned CalMac said in February they were “always interested in exploring new opportunities”.

But former SNP transport minister Graeme Dey said there were “no firm commitments” to bringing back the route to Europe, when he was in post.

Speaking in Rosyth, Mr Salmond said: “Rosyth can be the gateway to Europe and provide a two-way route for the trade and tourism on which Scotland’s economic prosperity depends.

‘Economic benefits’

“Instead of goods facing delays and backlogs at English ports they could be transported direct from Rosyth with real economic and environmental benefits.

“Brexit and the rising cost of fuel make direct ferry links more attractive than ever.

“Independent Ireland is seizing the opportunities by increasing its direct ferry links to Europe in recent years. Scotland can and must do the same.”

Alba MP Neale Hanvey previously bypassed the Scottish Government to secure a meeting with Tory ministers over the issue.

Scotland officer minister Iain Stewart agreed to raise the proposal to Westminster’s Department for Transport.

Neale Hanvey
Neale Hanvey.

Mr Hanvey also called on the SNP to develop a “Scottish Ferry Route Development Fund”.

He wants the government to explore whether necessary ships could be leased and used under CalMac’s current ferry operations.

The Fife MP said yesterday: “Alba is making the economic case for direct passenger and freight services between Rosyth and Europe to boost jobs and exports, as well as the environmental case for reducing our carbon emissions which a new service would bring.”

Dunfermline SNP MP Douglas Chapman claimed talks over the ferry route to Europe being reinstated had “picked up” last year.

Discussions at the time were described as having reached a “critical” stage.

