John McGlynn leaves Raith Rovers to become Falkirk manager

John McGlynn will be appointed the new manager of Falkirk after turning down a contract extension with Raith Rovers.

McGlynn was approached by the Bairns over the weekend with a view to replacing Martin Rennie.

The League 1 outfit tabled an inviting, ambitious offer and outlined their plan to return to the Premiership.

Faced with the reality of losing McGlynn, whose deal at Stark’s Park officially expires at the end of May, Raith chairman Steven MacDonald spent Monday evening locked in talks with the 60-year-old.

However, the respective parties could not come to an agreement and it was announced on Tuesday that he would leave the club ‘by mutual consent’.

Paul Smith, McGlynn’s assistant, will join him at the Falkirk Stadium.

Big shoes to fill

McGlynn embarked upon his second spell as Rovers manager in September 2018, replacing Barry Smith at the helm as the Kirkcaldy club struggled to escape League 1.

He led Raith to promotion in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign, winning the title on a points-per-game basis.

Falkirk, who he will be charged with guiding back to the Championship, were the side that narrowly missed out.

McGlynn secured a place in the promotion playoffs in Rovers’ maiden season back in the second tier and, despite missing out on the top-four this term, Raith lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Nonetheless, recent months have been tumultuous for McGlynn – and the football club as a whole – following the contentious signing of David Goodwillie in January and ferocious fallout from that decision.

McGlynn’s first spell as Rovers boss spanned November 2006 to July 2012, with the experienced coach mounting a fine promotion challenge in 2010/11.

They ultimately lost out to Dunfermline, who ascended to the top-flight.

He has also bossed Hearts and Livingston, as well as holding a scouting position at Celtic.

Raith Rovers now face the unenviable position of replacing the tireless, hugely-respected McGlynn, with the club confirming that their recruitment drive has already started in earnest.