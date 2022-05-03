John McGlynn leaves Raith Rovers to become Falkirk manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John McGlynn leaves Raith Rovers to become Falkirk manager

By Alan Temple
May 3 2022, 2.21pm Updated: May 3 2022, 5.02pm
John McGlynn will be appointed the new manager of Falkirk after turning down a contract extension with Raith Rovers.

McGlynn was approached by the Bairns over the weekend with a view to replacing Martin Rennie.

The League 1 outfit tabled an inviting, ambitious offer and outlined their plan to return to the Premiership.

Faced with the reality of losing McGlynn, whose deal at Stark’s Park officially expires at the end of May, Raith chairman Steven MacDonald spent Monday evening locked in talks with the 60-year-old.

However, the respective parties could not come to an agreement and it was announced on Tuesday that he would leave the club ‘by mutual consent’.

Paul Smith, McGlynn’s assistant, will join him at the Falkirk Stadium.

Big shoes to fill

McGlynn embarked upon his second spell as Rovers manager in September 2018, replacing Barry Smith at the helm as the Kirkcaldy club struggled to escape League 1.

McGlynn led Rovers to the SPFL Trust Trophy

He led Raith to promotion in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign, winning the title on a points-per-game basis.

Falkirk, who he will be charged with guiding back to the Championship, were the side that narrowly missed out.

McGlynn secured a place in the promotion playoffs in Rovers’ maiden season back in the second tier and, despite missing out on the top-four this term, Raith lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Nonetheless, recent months have been tumultuous for McGlynn – and the football club as a whole – following the contentious signing of David Goodwillie in January and ferocious fallout from that decision.

McGlynn’s first spell as Rovers boss spanned November 2006 to July 2012, with the experienced coach mounting a fine promotion challenge in 2010/11.

They ultimately lost out to Dunfermline, who ascended to the top-flight.

He has also bossed Hearts and Livingston, as well as holding a scouting position at Celtic.

Raith Rovers now face the unenviable position of replacing the tireless, hugely-respected McGlynn, with the club confirming that their recruitment drive has already started in earnest.

EXCLUSIVE: John Sim breaks silence over Raith Rovers’ David Goodwillie signing and makes astonishing ‘close the club’ admission

