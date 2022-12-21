Eljamel victims protest outside Dundee hospital in demands for inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eljamel victims protest outside Dundee hospital in demands for inquiry

Victims who suffered at the hands of ex-NHS Tayside doctor Professor Sam Eljamel ramped up their calls for a public inquiry with a protest outside Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 21 2022, 5.05pm Updated: December 22 2022, 10.14am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Dozens of demonstrators held a rally near the hospital in the west of the city on Wednesday as they held up placards demanding a national investigation into the surgeon.

Prof Eljamel botched dozens of operations while employed in Dundee. He was ordered to pay one patient £2.8 million in compensation and also removed the wrong part of another woman’s body.

Campaigners want a probe into why NHS Tayside allowed him to initially continue working after the alarm had been raised over his conduct.

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf has repeatedly refused to budge on demands for a Holyrood inquiry and claims it is for the health board to answer further questions.

Campaigners rallied outside Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Lead campaigner Jules Rose, who had a tear gland removed instead of a tumour by Prof Eljamel, said the protest was intended to put more pressure on the government.

She told The Courier: “We are coming back with the facts of why we need a public inquiry.

“We’re talking about why NHS Tayside allowed Eljamel to be given free reign for such a long time, enabling him to knowingly harm patients.

“I have serious concerns over what NHS Tayside was doing or – more to the point – not doing to oversee his clinical practice.”

Jules Rose has been leading calls for a public inquiry.

Ms Rose said a total of 48 people claiming to be victims of Prof Eljamel have now come forward to her.

Last month campaigners rallied outside Holyrood with their demands for a full national investigation into the rogue surgeon.

Ms Rose said recent protests – including today’s near Ninewells – had helped bring victims together after years of suffering.

She told us: “I get the feeling that the patients are hopeful because we’re all coming together as a collective. We’re all supporting one another. It’s strength in numbers.

“We all have this underlying understanding of the pain that we have endured and suffered, and that gives us hope.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am not convinced that a public inquiry is necessary, or would help to provide additional information or bring closure to former patients.”

Further questions over Prof Eljamel’s character have been raised in recent weeks after it emerged he falsely claimed on his website he had completed a specialist medical degree in the United States.

The disgraced doctor also bizarrely paid to be awarded a fake “Man of the Year” award which he then used to boost his own CV.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “We are aware of the protest outside the grounds of Ninewells Hospital today.

“We continue to be in contact directly with Ms Rose and have offered her another meeting with the chair, chief executive and medical director. Ms Rose has advised that she welcomes this further opportunity for discussion.”

