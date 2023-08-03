Pressure on Xplore Dundee buses to reverse mobility scooter ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Pressure on Xplore Dundee buses to reverse mobility scooter ban

More passengers are speaking out as city politicians call for a rethink.

By Justin Bowie
Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.

Xplore Dundee bosses are facing demands to undo their controversial decision to ban electric mobility scooters as more users condemn “discrimination”.

Senior SNP figures in the city wrote to the bus operator urging a U-turn after The Courier reported claims disabled passengers are being unfairly treated.

Locals with mobility problems say they had been able to take their scooters onto Dundee buses for years before the new policy came into place.

On Sunday, disabled 65-year-old Doreen Bruce, from Downfield, told us she has become “isolated” due to the new rules.

Dundee woman Doreen Bruce needs a mobility scooter to get around. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Now a second woman affected has spoken out against Xplore’s policy as she claimed the bus firm was “discriminating” against mobility scooter users.

Elizabeth Ather, also 65, from Linlathen, said: “My mental health is going downhill because I’m stuck in the house 24/7.

“I’d say to Xplore: you’re discriminating against us. We are just as disabled as anybody in a wheelchair.”

The bus firm has said the ban is due to the “size and manoeuvrability” of scooters, as well as “limited space” being available.

Under their new policy, passengers can only bring their mobility scooter onto the bus if it can be folded away.

Wheelchairs and prams are still permitted.

But Dundee local John McInnes, 74, claims he’s often still not allowed onto Xplore buses even though he can fold away his electric scooter.

The pensioner told us: “It’s a bit discriminatory. It feels like we’ve been singled out.

“My scooter cost me around £1,600, to give me more mobility. I feel like I’ve wasted that money.”

Dundee SNP Councillor Nadia El-Nakla.

Dundee SNP Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, who is her party’s equalities spokesperson, branded the policy “regressive”.

In a letter to the company, she wrote: “I am deeply concerned regarding Xplore’s new policy prohibiting electric mobility scooters.

“In 2023, I would expect that public transport prioritises accessibility, not withdraw a vital service that impacts those with disabilities and older people the most.

“It is extremely disappointing, and I would hope that a reread of the equalities act may encourage a change in this policy.”

Veteran Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents who have expressed concern and dismay.

Dundee SNP MP Stewart Hosie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I very much hope and expect Xplore will reverse this and return to the policy in place previously.”

Mr Hosie is also pushing the UK Government to overhaul existing laws which let bus operators decide themselves if mobility scooters should be allowed on.

First Bus and Stagecoach both permit scooters on suitable coaches.

To bring on the electric vehicles, passengers using them must prove they can get onto the bus and park it safely.

Xplore’s parent bus company, McGill’s, also does not allow mobility scooters unless they can be folded away.

Lothian Buses adopt the same approach.

Ban ‘not unique’

A spokesperson for Xplore said: “This ban on mobility scooter is not unique.

“Our parent company has had this policy for five years and when we take over a company as we did in Xplore’s case we implement the policy.

“There is no common certification standard for mobility scooters, and they are unsuitable for use inside a moving vehicle.

“Furthermore, the wheelchair space on a bus is exactly that, a wheelchair space and it is a protected space for wheelchairs.”

The spokesperson added: “Foldable scooters are allowed on so long as they are folded.

“It would be a rare occasion that the bus is so busy that there would be no room on board and the driver would refuse access.”

‘The law needs to change’

Scooter user Elizabeth said she has not been able to acquire a new permit to travel with any other bus companies since Xplore no longer hands them out locally.

She agrees the rules must be changed by Westminster to ensure bus operators are forced to let her on.

Elizabeth said: “The law needs to change at the top.

“They gave the travel companies the choice to join the group or not. That’s not right.”

North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “An urgent rethink is required on this new policy.

“It shouldn’t take governments to step in to force bus companies to do the right thing.”

Dundee Labour councillor Pete Shears. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee Labour Councillor Pete Shears said: “It’s a disgraceful hit to Dundee residents with mobility issues who rely on public transport.

“It’s just a further example of Xplore’s disdain for the communities they’re meant to be serving.”

A UK Government department for transport spokesperson said: “We want all forms of transport to be as accessible as possible, which is why we recently launched a call for evidence on the rules around buses and coaches.”

More from Scottish politics

Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.
Anti-oil protesters spray red paint on Scottish Parliament in protest at new North Sea…
Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.
No Dundee firework ban despite Kirkton riots sparking calls for action
Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.
Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have 'let people down'
Laws came into force in June to allow local authorities to introduce firework control zones – but no council has applied for the necessary measures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firework exclusion zones unlikely to be in place by Bonfire Night – study
Owners of short-term lets have until October 1 to apply for a licence (Jane Barlow/PA)
Short-term let businesses should not miss October licence deadline – minister
Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.
Four vacancies at Fife GP surgery unanswered for THREE years
Green light for Scottish carbon capture scheme and hundreds of North Sea licences as…
Fife SNP MSP apologises after liking ‘nakedly racist’ tweet
Xplore is under pressure after banning mobility scooters. Image: Kris Miller.
Rishi Sunak to give green light to carbon capture project in major boost for…