Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick quizzed over Covid Whatsapps sent while health minister

The former public health minister has been told to set out how he used Whatsapp during his time as public health minister at the start of the Covid pandemic.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick is being quizzed about his use of WhatsApp while a public health minister in the first months of the Covid pandemic.

The focus on messages sent during discussions on policy follows claims that Nicola Sturgeon and national clinical director Jason Leitch did not keep all their records on the phone app.

Mr FitzPatrick served as public health minister in Nicola Sturgeon’s government between June 2018 and December 2020.

North East MSP Michael Marra asked the Dundee West MSP – in government at the time – how he used the messaging platform.

He said it was “essential” records were preserved so they can be examined by the Scottish and UK inquiries probing the response to the pandemic.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Supplied

The retention of WhatsApp messages has become a central problem in the Scottish nd UK Covid inquiries.

Counsel to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry had told the chair that a “majority” of informal messages sent by Scottish government ministers, including on WhatsApp, had “not been retained”.

It was reported that Ms Sturgeon, Mr Leitch, and Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith may have deleted messages either manually or through the use of the app’s auto-delete function.

First minister Humza Yousaf will visit Brechin after Storm Babet
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Monday he had not deleted any messages relating to the crisis.

“I don’t know why there’s been press reports suggesting I’ve deleted my WhatsApp messages, that’s not true,” he said.

“I’ve retained my WhatsApp messages and, of course, whatever the Covid Inquiry asks for, I’ll be absolutely prepared to hand them over as I would for the Scottish inquiry too.”

Asked if Ms Sturgeon, Prof Leitch and Sir Gregor had deleted their messages, the first minister was unable to say, but added that he would expect the officials to have retained messages relevant to the inquiry.

Discussions held on Whatsapp may have been deleted. Image: Shutterstock.

“They will have to answer for themselves, I can’t answer for the former first minister, I haven’t seen her statement to the Covid Inquiry,” he said.

In a letter to Mr FitzPatrick, Mr Marra asked about the policy covering the retention of messages while he was in government.

“Was there a government policy in this area of retention and destruction?

“Were you advised formally or otherwise to keep messages or delete them? If so, who
instructed you in this matter?

‘Dundonians deserve the truth’

“If a policy of retention was clear, as intimated by both Nicola Sturgeon and Humza
Yousaf, why have messages been deleted?”

He added: “A culture of secrecy and cover-up has long plagued this SNP Government.

“This controversy is another example – perhaps the most egregious – of the SNP’s arrogant belief that they are above public scrutiny.

“Dundonians have lost their loved ones and many of our friends and family lost their
lives.

“They all deserve the truth.”

Mr FitzPatrick did not respond to a request for comment.

