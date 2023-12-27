Dan Peña set to host Angus town hall meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Peña set to host Angus town hall meeting

The political aspirant reminds voters their voice matters.

Photo of Dan Pena with message that reads 'Make Angus Great Again'
The entrepreneur wants to have a dialogue with voters in his home.

Dan Peña shares exclusive details about a significant event that is set to shape the future of Angus and Scotland as a whole.

Renowned entrepreneur and business magnate Dan Peña, a 39-year resident of Guthrie, is hosting a town hall meeting in Angus where he will address critical issues affecting the community and share his vision for the future.

In this informative session, Mr. Peña will delve into the current state of Scotland, drawing reference from his recent thought-provoking ‘Dan Told You So’ social media posts about the SNP (Scottish National Party) and other perceived political failures in Scottish politics.

Key topics to be discussed:

Political landscape of Scotland

Gain insights into Mr. Peña’s views on the current political climate, with a particular focus on the SNP and other noteworthy political developments.

Vision for Angus

Discover Mr. Peña’s ambitious plans to run for political office as an independent and learn how he envisions ‘Making Angus Great Again’.

Dan Peña said: “Your participation and engagement are crucial as we collectively shape the future of our beloved region.”

Interactive Q&A

A unique opportunity for you to voice your concerns, ask questions and actively contribute to the dialogue. Your perspective matters and this town hall meeting is designed to be an open forum for constructive discussion and a forensic examination of what has, and has not been, achieved by the SNP since they came to power in 2007.

In an open letter, Dan Peña writes:

This event aims to empower you, the voters of Angus, with the information needed to make informed decisions about the future of our community. Your presence and engagement in this town hall meeting will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Angus.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding the exact timing of the event. Mark your calendars as this is an opportunity to be part of a conversation that transcends traditional political discourse.

We look forward to your participation and encourage you to spread the word to ensure a diverse and engaged audience.

Respectfully,

Dan Peña

Laird of Guthrie Castle and political aspirant

Who is Dan Peña?

Born on August 10 1945, Peña is a prominent entrepreneur in the US and UK known for his adept business turnarounds and motivational speaking. Initially successful in the oil industry, he transitioned to coaching, sharing his direct advice and emphasizing extreme ownership and audacious goals. He has helped create over a million millionaires and provided countless jobs around the world throughout the years.

Peña has been a proud resident of Guthrie Castle since 1984.

Photo of Guthrie Castle
Peña has lived in Guthrie Castle for nearly four decades.

In October 2021, he became a UK citizen, expanding his influence into politics. This dual citizenship signifies his commitment to Angus, Scotland. The move underscores his dedication to a broader international perspective and aligns with his desire to bring his no-nonsense leadership approach beyond business.

Dan Peña’s unfiltered communication has made him both admired and criticized. Regardless, his impact on business and motivation is undeniable and his recent foray into politics adds another dimension to his multifaceted persona.

Political agenda:

  • Make the High Streets look as pristine as before
  • Pensioners to be better taken care of
  • Veterans to be better taken care of
  • Less DOLE/free money to those that can still work
  • Making migration work for both sides
  • Alleviate the drug problem in communities
Dan Peña will host a town hall meeting at his home, Guthrie Castle.

Dan Peña town hall meeting

Date: January 27, 2024

Time:

6:30pm Viewing political materials and Coffee

7:15pm Dan Peña’s presentation

8:00pm Q & A

Location: Guthrie Castle (Pavilion), Guthrie, by Forfar, Angus, DD8 2TP

This event is free of charge and there is no registration required.

For more information, visit Dan Peña’s website or call 01241 828 691.

Read more: Dan Peña: a man on a mission

Photo of Dan Pena with message that reads 'Make Angus Great Again'
