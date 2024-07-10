Former Fife MP Douglas Chapman tells John Swinney he should quit after SNP’s election humiliation

Former Dunfermline SNP MP Douglas Chapman says John Swinney should quit after the party’s election humiliation.

Mr Chapman, who stepped down ahead of the vote, wants the first minister to make way for either Stephen Flynn or Kate Forbes.

Key constituencies across Scotland, including three in Fife, backed Labour as the SNP won just nine seats on a disastrous night for the party.

The Dunfermline and Dollar constituency, covering much of Mr Chapman’s old patch, backed Labour by more than 8,000 votes.

Mr Swinney insisted he was going nowhere immediately after the results dropped despite a hugely disappointing night for his party.

Close allies of the SNP leader have pointed out he only took on the top job weeks before the election was called in difficult circumstances.

But Mr Chapman said the nationalists need a “fresh start” ahead of the all-important 2026 Holyrood election.

He told The Herald: “We are all well aware of the shortcomings that we’ve had in recent years.”

The former Fife MP also said the SNP needs to be “brutally honest” with the leadership about what went wrong at the election.

On the future of Mr Swinney, he said: “I know he has not been in the post very long, but I think it’s time to really clear the decks and use the next 700 days to make sure there is a pro-independence government in Holyrood come 2026.

He added: “My own feeling is we need a completely fresh start and that points to a new leadership team with the attitude of putting independence at the forefront.

“The two frontrunners would be Kate Forbes and Stephen Flynn.

“They proved themselves over the campaign that they are articulate communicators.

“I think it would be a good combination with their presence both at Holyrood and Westminster.”

Deputy First Minister Ms Forbes was brought back into government by Mr Swinney after her failed leadership bid last year.

SNP Westminster chief Mr Flynn has also been touted as a possible future leader and has impressed in his post.

Before the election, we spoke to ex-Dunfermline MP Mr Chapman about his time in office.

He told us he had unfinished business over the stalled project to reintroduce a ferry between Rosyth and Europe.

