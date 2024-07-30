What winter fuel payment changes mean for pensioners in Dundee, Fife, Stirling and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What winter fuel payment changes mean for pensioners in Dundee, Fife, Stirling and Perth

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the difficult decision to change eligibility rules were a result of the previous government's management of public spending.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Image: PA
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

New Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced sweeping changes to the eligibility rules for the Winter Fuel Payment.

The top-up will no longer be available to all pensioners.

Only those in receipt of benefits such as pension credit are eligible.

Ms Reeves used a bleak Commons statement on Monday to launch a furious attack on the Conservatives, claiming unfunded spending promises had left the Treasury with a £22 billion blackhole.

She said the introduction of a means test for the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) was one of several “immediate actions” to address the issues uncovered by the audit ordered by Labour when it took office.

Rachel Reeves delivers an update to MPs. Image: House of Commons.

The change is likely to reduce the number of pensioners receiving the top-up cash by around 10 million, saving the public coffers £1.5 billion a year.

But the policy has sparked criticism from groups like Age UK, while money saving expert Martin Lewis said the new rules were “too narrow”.

What does the Winter Fuel Payment change mean in Scotland?

Across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling over 175,000 residents received the Winter Fuel Payment in 2022/23.

While the exact figure is not available, it is likely tens of thousands would have missed out under the new rules.

But with powers over winter fuel payments devolved in Scotland, many have been left wondering exactly what it will mean for Scots pensioners.

The payment is meant to help with the cost of energy bills. Image: PA

A new “pension age winter heating payment (PAWHP)” was set to be rolled out this winter, and the current eligibility guidelines suggest it was to be available universally.

But the change at a UK level will affect Scotland’s budget, potentially reducing the extra knock-on cash Holyrood receives.

First Minister John Swinney said the decision would mean leave his government with “tough decisions”.

John Swinney. Image: Shutterstock

“The Chancellor has painted an appalling picture of the financial future facing the UK,” he said.

“By echoing the previous government’s fiscal rules, they are trapped into delivering massive spending cuts.”

SNP refuse to rule out changing rules in Scotland

The SNP government has so far failed to say whether it will adopt the new Labour government guidelines, or continue with the more generous option of making the payments available to every Scot aged 65 or over.

Public Finance boss Ivan McKee refused to commit to universal rollout, but said Labour should have been of the need to make cuts.

“Labour should have known about this,” he said.

“They’ve either been incompetent in not checking the numbers, which were readily available during the election campaign, or they’ve been very misleading about the process that’s happened here.

Full implications still being examined

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Responsibility for Winter Fuel Payment will be transferred to the Scottish Government this winter, with these payments funded from within the 2024/25 Scottish Budget.

“The full implications of the Chancellor’s statement are being examined, however it’s understood means-testing Winter Fuel Payments will reduce the funding given to the Scottish Government associated with our planned replacement Pension Age Winter Heating Payment.

“That such a change can be made without any consultation or discussion with the Scottish Government Ministers is deeply disappointing given both governments committed to resetting the relationship between them.”