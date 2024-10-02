Angus council leader distances himself from Iran-linked accounts promoting Scottish independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus council leader distances himself from Iran-linked accounts promoting Scottish independence

The newly-installed Angus Council leader was one of those following a pro-Scottish independence account believed to be controlled by Iran.

By Alasdair Clark
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

Angus Council leader Bill Duff is among those who followed bogus Iran-linked social media accounts sharing pro-Scottish Independence material.

New research has revealed the network of accounts on X – formerly known as Twitter – are linked to the Iranian military.

Despite posing as ordinary Scots, disinformation expert Professor Darren Linvill’s believes the accounts are puppets of the Iranian regime seeking to influence Scottish politics.

His report, titled What’s Hiding Under the Kilt, concludes the pages are probably run by, or on behalf of, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Iran’s feared military wing.

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force waves an Iranian flag. Image: Shutterstock

More than 80 accounts were responsible for around four per cent of the discussion about independence on X, a figure greater than even the SNP account.

And some of the sham profiles count high-profile politicians among their followers.

Bill Duff, the new leader of Angus Council, was shocked to learn he had been duped when approached by The Courier.

Angus councillor had ‘no idea’

One of the tweets shared by an Iran-linked account.

He was listed as a follower of @miagibson1996, one of the accounts suspected of being controlled by Iran.

Mr Duff says it shows the challenges and dangers facing those who use social media.

He told The Courier: “I certainly had no idea about this. If I had I wouldn’t have followed it.

“It’s very difficult for the average person to know the origin of all accounts.

“I would certainly delete this one.”

Researchers ‘impressed’ by campaign

Clemson University’s Professor Darren Linvill reckons anyone can be caught out.

He said: “There is no question that most casual social media users would never stop to think that these accounts were being run by a foreign government, especially if you only look at one post or one account.

“The coordination is only apparent when you look at them as a group, and that’s obviously not how we use social media.

“We were honestly impressed by this campaign.

“It’s genuinely a step up from what we have seen from Iran in past campaigns.”

X was approached for comment.

