John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row

First Minister John Swinney has been accused of betraying two Angus nurses locked in a six-year pay row with NHS Tayside.

The health board refused to honour a 2018 pay review which recommended an increase for Monifieth nurses Shona Middleton and Cathy Fugaccia.

Both nurses want their advanced practice recognised but NHS Tayside has so far refused.

The community nurses have over five decades of NHS service between them and have lost out on nearly £50,000 each.

Mr Swinney was accused of “washing his hands” of the issue when it was raised in Holyrood last week.

North East MSP Michael Marra asked the first minister to take a “personal interest” to ensure the nurses are paid what they deserve.

Mr Swinney said in response: “The complication here is that there is a due process to be gone through, which involves the possibility of a tribunal.

“I know that that is cold comfort to anybody who is affected by the matter, but it is the process that we have to go through.”

Mr Marra said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the response.

“He and his ministers should be prepared to back workers when they are facing unjustifiable resistance from public bodies,” he added.

The nurses are being supported by the GMB union.

NHS Scotland organiser for GMB Karen Leonard said the first minister had abandoned two nurses.

She said: “The process is over and a tribunal can only give our members two years back pay when they are owed six.

“He talks about cold comfort but the coldest comfort for our members is having a first minister who is happy to walk away from an injustice like this.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We would urge all parties to work together to reach a resolution to this issue between NHS Tayside and district nurses.

“Given that there are well-established independent processes designed to resolve such disputes, it would not be appropriate for ministers to be involved, although they continue to receive ongoing updates.”

NHS Tayside said it cannot comment on matters relating to individual staff.