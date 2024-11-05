John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row

Trade union GMB said the first minister had "washed his hands" of the problem when it was raised at Holyrood.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Monifieth community nurse Shona Middleton. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

First Minister John Swinney has been accused of betraying two Angus nurses locked in a six-year pay row with NHS Tayside.

The health board refused to honour a 2018 pay review which recommended an increase for Monifieth nurses Shona Middleton and Cathy Fugaccia.

Both nurses want their advanced practice recognised but NHS Tayside has so far refused.

The community nurses have over five decades of NHS service between them and have lost out on nearly £50,000 each.

Mr Swinney was accused of “washing his hands” of the issue when it was raised in Holyrood last week.

The issue had been raised at First Minister’s Questions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

North East MSP Michael Marra asked the first minister to take a “personal interest” to ensure the nurses are paid what they deserve.

Mr Swinney said in response: “The complication here is that there is a due process to be gone through, which involves the possibility of a tribunal.

“I know that that is cold comfort to anybody who is affected by the matter, but it is the process that we have to go through.”

Mr Marra said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the response.

“He and his ministers should be prepared to back workers when they are facing unjustifiable resistance from public bodies,” he added.

The nurses are being supported by the GMB union.

Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Angus nurse Shona Middleton. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

NHS Scotland organiser for GMB Karen Leonard said the first minister had abandoned two nurses.

She said: “The process is over and a tribunal can only give our members two years back pay when they are owed six.

“He talks about cold comfort but the coldest comfort for our members is having a first minister who is happy to walk away from an injustice like this.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We would urge all parties to work together to reach a resolution to this issue between NHS Tayside and district nurses.

“Given that there are well-established independent processes designed to resolve such disputes, it would not be appropriate for ministers to be involved, although they continue to receive ongoing updates.”

NHS Tayside said it cannot comment on matters relating to individual staff.

More from Scottish politics

Anne Kane is hoping to replace husband Chris, now an MP, as a councillor. Image: DC Thomson.
New Stirling Labour MP's wife aims to replace him in local council byelection
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, right, and party chairman Richard Tice, left. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference
9
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch speaks during her press conference at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry, following the announcement that he will pledge to create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships with plans to fully fund training for young people and cut red tape for small businesses. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SMEs. Photo credit should read: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Tory boss backed, council leader charged: The Courier politics digest
NHS Fife had hoped to overhaul its mental health services but was told no money was available. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife told 'no point' asking for cash to overhaul mental health services
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis
16
Ryanair boss Michael OLeary.
Ryanair, A9 delay and drugs: The Courier politics digest
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla set up new company for outside…
32
perth and kinross school strikes
Scottish tax cut ruled out? The Courier politics digest
2
CR0044875, Graeme Strachan, Dundee. Pat Kelly - whistleblower on the Eljamel scandal - will mark 8.5 years since breaking his silence. He's given an in-depth interview with Graeme Strachan. Can we get some pics of Pat, up to date, at home, maybe with his walking stick and some of his Eljamel files, medical notes etc. Picture shows; Pat Kelly at home, Rennell Road, Dundee, 15th September 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Eljamel inquiry: Lead Dundee campaigner snubs crucial patient reviews in anger
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: It will take more than Budget 2024 to fix crumbling public services

Conversation