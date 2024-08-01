Debate: Will Dundee, St Johnstone or Dundee United finish higher in Premiership?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Debate: Will Dundee, St Johnstone or Dundee United finish higher in Premiership?

The Premiership kicks off on Sunday but who will finish higher? Dundee, United or St Johnstone? Have your say in our comments section.

By The Courier Team
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone manager Craig Levein
Will Tony Docherty, United counterpart Jim Goodwin or St Johnstone gaffer Craig Levein be top in Tayside at the end of this season? Image: DCT Media.

The long summer wait is almost over for Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone fans – the Premiership kick off is upon us.

The Scottish league season gets under way on Tayside with a mouth-watering clash at Tannadice on Sunday.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues, fresh from a top-six finish last season, make the short walk to face Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines on the opening weekend.

The Championship winner’s flag will be raised ahead of a sold-out Dundee derby as United make their return to top-flight football.

After taking in the derby on Sunday, the Sky Sports cameras will move to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park as Saints kick off their campaign on Monday evening.

A smiling Craig Levein in a St Johnstone training jacket
Will Craig Levein be smiling after St Johnstone face Aberdeen? Image: SNS.

First up for Craig Levein’s side is Aberdeen, as he aims to build on last season’s 10th-place finish.

Can the Perth Saints do that this season?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Will the Dee repeat last season’s feat? And can Dundee United take the top flight by storm?

The key question is, though, who finishes top in Tayside – Dundee, United or St Johnstone?

Have your say in the comments below

