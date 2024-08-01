Debate: Will Dundee, St Johnstone or Dundee United finish higher in Premiership?

The long summer wait is almost over for Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone fans – the Premiership kick off is upon us.

The Scottish league season gets under way on Tayside with a mouth-watering clash at Tannadice on Sunday.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues, fresh from a top-six finish last season, make the short walk to face Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines on the opening weekend.

The Championship winner’s flag will be raised ahead of a sold-out Dundee derby as United make their return to top-flight football.

After taking in the derby on Sunday, the Sky Sports cameras will move to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park as Saints kick off their campaign on Monday evening.

First up for Craig Levein’s side is Aberdeen, as he aims to build on last season’s 10th-place finish.

Can the Perth Saints do that this season?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Will the Dee repeat last season’s feat? And can Dundee United take the top flight by storm?

The key question is, though, who finishes top in Tayside – Dundee, United or St Johnstone?

Have your say in the comments below