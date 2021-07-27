Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

St Johnstone bring back Sunderland-style away kit as they celebrate 32 year ‘golden period’

By Ewan Smith
July 27 2021, 3.18pm
St Johnstone launched their golden era in the early 1990s with a Sunderland-style away kit
St Johnstone launched their golden era in the early 1990s with a Sunderland-style away kit

St Johnstone fans have taken to social media to salute the launch of the club’s new ‘golden period’ away kit.

The Perth side have released a striking red and white stripped Macron kit, which some fans have compared to a Sunderland home top.

The top replicates one St Johnstone wore over three decades ago – between 1989 and 1991.

Back then the Perth side were at the beginning of their ‘golden period’ as they opened McDiarmid Park and gained promotion to the top flight in 1989.

“The new away kit takes me back to those golden days surrounding the club,” Saints goalscoring legend Roddy Grant told the club’s official website.

“It’s a great remake of our kit, and it has a modern flair that makes it fit for purpose in today’s game. The gold trims are a great touch to last year’s success.

“I look back fondly on the feel-good-factor around the club when I wore the 1989-91 kits, and I can see it again.

“The whole city is just on a real high, and it’s great to see so many engaged with everything the club is doing.”

Fans react to new St Johnstone away kit

St Johnstone fans got a glimpse of the Scottish Cup and League Cup as the Perth side paraded the trophies during the weekend friendly draw with Fleetwood Town.

They were also given the news that their potential Europa League clash with Galatasaray WOULD be played at Perth after the Scottish Government offered Saints a special exemption to host the team from red-list country Turkey.

And as Saints fans continue to ride the wave of success, most fans were delighted with the style of their new strip and it’s similarity to Sunderland’s iconic home shirt.

The kit could be worn by St Johnstone for the first time as they travel to Ross County on Saturday for the Scottish Premiership big kick-off.

And fans are ready to pre-order the kit in time for its dispatch on August 10th – just two days before they host either Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven in Perth.

While some questioned the relevance of red and white to St Johnstone, older fans pointed out it’s originated from 1989.

 

St Johnstone granted exemption to play Galatasaray in Perth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier