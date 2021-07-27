St Johnstone bring back Sunderland-style away kit as they celebrate 32 year ‘golden period’

St Johnstone fans have taken to social media to salute the launch of the club’s new ‘golden period’ away kit.

The Perth side have released a striking red and white stripped Macron kit, which some fans have compared to a Sunderland home top.

The top replicates one St Johnstone wore over three decades ago – between 1989 and 1991.

Back then the Perth side were at the beginning of their ‘golden period’ as they opened McDiarmid Park and gained promotion to the top flight in 1989.

“The new away kit takes me back to those golden days surrounding the club,” Saints goalscoring legend Roddy Grant told the club’s official website.

This is our golden period. Introducing the new 2021/22 Away kit, available to pre-order now.#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 27, 2021

“It’s a great remake of our kit, and it has a modern flair that makes it fit for purpose in today’s game. The gold trims are a great touch to last year’s success.

“I look back fondly on the feel-good-factor around the club when I wore the 1989-91 kits, and I can see it again.

“The whole city is just on a real high, and it’s great to see so many engaged with everything the club is doing.”

A community united 🙌 Read all about the new 21/22 away kit here 👇#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 27, 2021

Fans react to new St Johnstone away kit

St Johnstone fans got a glimpse of the Scottish Cup and League Cup as the Perth side paraded the trophies during the weekend friendly draw with Fleetwood Town.

They were also given the news that their potential Europa League clash with Galatasaray WOULD be played at Perth after the Scottish Government offered Saints a special exemption to host the team from red-list country Turkey.

And as Saints fans continue to ride the wave of success, most fans were delighted with the style of their new strip and it’s similarity to Sunderland’s iconic home shirt.

When half our team linked with Sunderland last year; might as well get them to see if they look good in a red and white shirt before they sign for them 👀 https://t.co/OBksspTOVi pic.twitter.com/RIdXr8qFpR — Menzies 🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@17menzies17) July 27, 2021

The kit could be worn by St Johnstone for the first time as they travel to Ross County on Saturday for the Scottish Premiership big kick-off.

And fans are ready to pre-order the kit in time for its dispatch on August 10th – just two days before they host either Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven in Perth.

That is outstanding https://t.co/gpkOBkPXoP — Saints fans voice (@StJFansVoice) July 27, 2021

While some questioned the relevance of red and white to St Johnstone, older fans pointed out it’s originated from 1989.