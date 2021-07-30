Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Peter Grant opens up on chats with new Dunfermline owners as he declares: ‘Germans are winners’

By Alan Temple
July 30 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 30 2021, 8.52am
Dunfermline owners: (L-R) Keretic, Teller, Gundermann, Meggle
Peter Grant insists he is already relishing the opportunity to pick the brains of Thomas Meggle and Damir Keretic following DAFC Fussball GmbH’s takeover of Dunfermline.

The East End Park boss has been in regular dialogue with the pair who, along with Nick Teller, now represent the majority shareholders on the board of directors.

Meggle boasts vast experience in his homeland with St Pauli, representing the Hamburg outfit as a player, coach and director of football during a combined 12 years at the club.

Keretic, meanwhile, was a Davis Cup standard tennis player for Germany and reached the third round of Wimbledon on four occasions. He was also a handy ice hockey player in his youth.

Appreciative: Grant

And Grant reckons it would be folly to ignore two former sportspeople from a nation steeped in athletic glory.

“You think of Germany and you think of success,” said Grant. “Germans have always been winners at everything they do.

“Supporters should be excited that it is a German consortium that has taken over because they have proven that, in the football world, they want to be the best.

“Look around sports and they are always near the top so we have to try and achieve that. They obviously see something that has a possibility of happening here and hopefully we can make that dream come true.

Meggle in action for St Pauli

“I speak to Thomas [Meggle] twice or three times a week. FaceTime is magnificent so I will sometimes just go back and have a chat with him because he used to play football — he understands it.

“Damir was a tennis player and there are a lot of things that you can ask, in terms of what they did, individually.

“Tennis is obviously completely different from football so you can learn about psychological things that happen. How did they deal with that? How do you prevail in a one-to-one sporting situation?”

‘They respect the community’

Meggle, in particular, has been hands-on — as much as such a thing is possible given travelling restrictions — ever since DAFC Fussball GmbH purchased a 30 per cent stake in the club last year.

He was integral to Grant’s appointment as manager and his influence in Fife will grow once he is able to visit Scotland with more regularity.

The director status of Meggle, Keretic and Teller was rubber-stamped when the group increased their stake to a majority holding of 75.1 per cent last week.

And Grant added: “I can only judge it on what I have done since I come through the door, they are very professional in everything they do.

“They show great respect to the community, which is so important.”

