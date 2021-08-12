Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joel Nouble: I want to hit double figures at Arbroath to prove I can cut it at Livingston

By Ewan Smith
August 12 2021, 5.15pm
Joel Nouble has made an instant impact at Arbroath
Joel Nouble is aiming to emulate Jack Hamilton in hitting the goal trail for Arbroath – as he targets double figures by the end of 2021.

Nouble, who joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston in the summer, got off the mark for the Gayfield side in their 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

Arbroath benefited enormously from their last Livingston loan striker – Hamilton.

His eight goals helped the Angus club collect 12 crucial Championship points last year.

And as Nouble prepares to face cup-double winners St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup on Sunday, he is targeting at least ten goals before January.

“I know how successful Jack was at Arbroath when he was here last year,” said Nouble.

“I spoke to him before I made the move and he spoke really highly of the club.

“He made a big impact here  after joining on loan from Livingston.

“His goals made a difference to Arbroath and I want to do the same.

“I’m a confident player and now that I’ve got the first goal I’m aiming to try and hit double figures by January.

“If I do that then it will benefit everyone.

“I really believe in our defence. It’s up there with the best in the league.

“If I can get goals then surely it will translate into wins for Arbroath and will help me show I’m ready for the step up at Livingston.”

Nouble’s first goal for Arbroath was outstanding.

He cut in from the right and curled an effort into the top corner from 18 yards.

And he insists he has plenty more like that in his locker.

“After the game Dick Campbell asked me: ‘Did you mean that?’

“I told him that of course I did! I have scored a few goals like that in England so it’s not a one-off.

“Goals give you confidence to try things and I feel sharp and ready to make an impact at Arbroath.

“I’m really looking foward to facing St Johnstone.

“Clearly, I’m not an Arbroath club historian but I’d imagine if we can get a result against the cup double winners then it will go down in the record books as one of the club’s biggest wins.”

Joel Nouble: I can Usher in the goals Arbroath need to climb the table

