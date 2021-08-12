Joel Nouble: I want to hit double figures at Arbroath to prove I can cut it at Livingston

Joel Nouble is aiming to emulate Jack Hamilton in hitting the goal trail for Arbroath – as he targets double figures by the end of 2021.

Nouble, who joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston in the summer, got off the mark for the Gayfield side in their 2-2 draw with Ayr United.

Arbroath benefited enormously from their last Livingston loan striker – Hamilton.

His eight goals helped the Angus club collect 12 crucial Championship points last year.

And as Nouble prepares to face cup-double winners St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup on Sunday, he is targeting at least ten goals before January.

⚽️🔥 @OfficialNoubz opened up his Arbroath account today with a spectacular strike in the 10th minute today curling in the ball from the edge of the 18 yard box! Hopefully the first of many! 📷 @Graham_Black pic.twitter.com/5sFdJo6ocN — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 7, 2021

“I know how successful Jack was at Arbroath when he was here last year,” said Nouble.

“I spoke to him before I made the move and he spoke really highly of the club.

“He made a big impact here after joining on loan from Livingston.

“His goals made a difference to Arbroath and I want to do the same.

“I’m a confident player and now that I’ve got the first goal I’m aiming to try and hit double figures by January.

“If I do that then it will benefit everyone.

“I really believe in our defence. It’s up there with the best in the league.

“If I can get goals then surely it will translate into wins for Arbroath and will help me show I’m ready for the step up at Livingston.”

Joel Nouble nets superb first Arbroath goal

Nouble’s first goal for Arbroath was outstanding.

He cut in from the right and curled an effort into the top corner from 18 yards.

And he insists he has plenty more like that in his locker.

“After the game Dick Campbell asked me: ‘Did you mean that?’

“I told him that of course I did! I have scored a few goals like that in England so it’s not a one-off.

“Goals give you confidence to try things and I feel sharp and ready to make an impact at Arbroath.

“I’m really looking foward to facing St Johnstone.

“Clearly, I’m not an Arbroath club historian but I’d imagine if we can get a result against the cup double winners then it will go down in the record books as one of the club’s biggest wins.”