Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Anton Dowds: I was sold on Arbroath move by Paul Sheerin and Danny Denholm

By Ewan Smith
August 20 2021, 5.05pm
Anton Dowds moved to Arbroath after speaking to Paul Sheerin and Danny Denholm
Anton Dowds moved to Arbroath after speaking to Paul Sheerin and Danny Denholm

Anton Dowds was sold on a move to Arbroath by the man who ended the Gayfield club’s 133-year wait to win their first title – Paul Sheerin.

Falkirk boss Sheerin led Arbroath to the League Two title in 2011 – their first major silverware – and sparked the golden era at Gayfield.

Along with ex-Red Lichties star Danny Denholm, Sheerin convinced Dowds to make the loan switch from Bairns.

Dowds’s game time at Falkirk has been severely restricted – due to a Covid-curtailed first season.

But while he hasn’t yet given up on his full-time career at Bairns, Dowds revealed the role the ex-Arbroath stars made in his switch.

Paul Sheerin convinced Anton Dowds to make Arbroath move

“I spoke to a few people before making the move including the gaffer Paul Sheerin,” said Dowds, 24.

“He only had good things to say about the club.

“He told me it is very well run, it has strong community links and is a warm and friendly place to play football.

“I also have a few ex-East Fife team-mates who know all about Arbroath such as Danny Denholm.

“I used to car share with Danny and he was full of praise for Arbroath.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager at Arbroath I was delighted.

“I feel excited abut the move. It’s an opportunity to test myself in the Championship.

Dowds ready to work with Dick Campbell

Anton Dowds can’t wait to work with ‘born-winner’ Dick Campbell at Arbroath

“Dick Campbell is a very honest manager. He’s very clear about what he expects from players and I respect that.

“He has had huge success at Arbroath and has set really high standards.

“The fact that he wasn’t happy after they took a team like St Johnstone to penalties says it all.

“He is a winner and has installed a winning mentality into Arbroath.

“There is great expectation at Arbroath and the players have a lot of self-belief. It is an ambitious club and I’m looking forward to working there.”

Anton Dowds is a student of the game

Anton Dowds hopes to rediscover top form at Arbroath

Dowds netted 19 goals in 57 starts for East Fife before making the step up to Falkirk last year.

He graduated from Heriot-Watt University with a honours degree in business law.

He has since continued his studies by undertaking an applied management via the PFA.

And while Dowds is already planning for life after football, he is keen to get his game on track at Gayfield.

“The chance to move full-time with Falkirk was hugely appealing to me,” said Dowds.

“I worked long hours as a graduate while playing football. It was nice to focus fully on the game.

“But Covid has meant that I didn’t get the benefit of full-time training.

“Our season was curtailed and I was never able to string a run of games together.

“Moving to Arbroath will give me the best of both. I’ll still train full-time but play games for Arbroath on a Saturday.”

