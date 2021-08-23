Leon Jones: My Dunfermline bow may have been the shortest debut EVER

Leon Jones has joked that he enjoyed the shortest debut in Scottish football history after Dunfermline’s Fife derby showdown with Raith Rovers was abandoned.

The former Hearts youngster was handed his maiden appearance in the clash at Stark’s Park following his summer switch from College soccer in the United States.

However, it lasted just 14 minutes before the match was called off due to a lack of power to the McDermid and Penman Stands, allied with problems with the gate entry system locking hundreds of fans outside.

The news left Jones stunned and cursing a surreal maiden outing in senior football.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that — and it’s got to be the shortest debut in Scottish football history,” laughed Jones. “It probably doesn’t even count as one!

“I was really excited for my debut. During the warm-up, you come out and hear the fans and you are just desperate to get going, only for it to get ended early.

“I couldn’t really believe it when they told us it was off.

“It was a good experience to be out there — regardless of how long it was — and we had a good start in the game, too. It’s just a shame we couldn’t carry it on.”

And the debut was still a source for ample pride, especially as he sported the name ‘Lok On’ — Mandarin for ‘Leon’ — on the back of his jersey.

Jones Lok On

His mother hails from Hong Kong and Jones always promised that he would honour that heritage if he was given the opportunity to star in senior football.

“I think that is something that would have made my mum and dad quite proud,” continued Jones.

“My mum was born in Hong Kong so my Chinese name would be Jones Lok On, so I always thought that if I got the opportunity to get a name on the back of my jersey, I would pick that.”

He added: “My mum, my dad, my sisters and my girlfriend all came over. They travelled all the way from Glasgow and had to trek back after 10 minutes!

“That’s a wee bit disappointing for them — but I’m sure they’ll come to the next scheduled game. The petrol money will be going through the roof!”

Lichties challenge

Dunfermline’s bid to address a recent malaise of three games without a win, including 3-0 and 5-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Rangers, will now continue with the visit of Arbroath on Saturday.

And Jones added: “When you look at our past few results, they haven’t been where they should be.

“With our next game against Arbroath, the next opportunity is always your best opportunity to please the fans.”