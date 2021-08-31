Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football

Dick Campbell: Arbroath have done well but haven’t achieved anything yet

By Ewan Smith
August 31 2021, 5.15pm
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath have a long way to go in the Championship
Dick Campbell has warned his Arbroath players they still have it all to do despite resounding wins over Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

The Gayfield side are up to fourth place in the Championship after collecting seven points from their opening four games.

And while it took them until the end of January to achieve the same tally last term, Campbell is still cursing the points that got away.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet,” said Campbell.

“If we’d won the games we should have done at the start of the season it would be different.

“I’d be talking about a great start but we didn’t, so I won’t.

“We lost to Inverness when we should have won. We should have beat Ayr comfortably and could have knocked St Johnstone out of the cup.

“Win those ones and it’s a brilliant start.

“But we’ve got a lot of work to do before we can have a right to say ‘we’re doing well.’

“It’s fantastic to beat both Partick and Dunfermline convincingly. I’m thrilled with the effort our players are putting in right now.

“But I’ve been in this game long enough to know how quickly it can turn.”

Arbroath continue to defy their part-time status by matching the eleven full-time sides in the Championship for fitness.

The Angus side often finish games looking stronger than their opponents.

“I was speaking to Billy Kirkwood after our game and he was praising our fitness levels,” added Campbell.

“He couldn’t believe how we were galloping towards the end of the match.

“I can’t take any credit for that. That’s down to the coaches on the training ground and to the players for looking after themselves.”

Arbroath will travel to Pittodrie on Saturday for an SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Aberdeen U-21.

Campbell, who has resisted the temptation to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window, plans to give fringe players an opportunity against a young Dons side.

