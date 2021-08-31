Dick Campbell: Arbroath have done well but haven’t achieved anything yet

Dick Campbell has warned his Arbroath players they still have it all to do despite resounding wins over Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

The Gayfield side are up to fourth place in the Championship after collecting seven points from their opening four games.

And while it took them until the end of January to achieve the same tally last term, Campbell is still cursing the points that got away.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet,” said Campbell.

“If we’d won the games we should have done at the start of the season it would be different.

“I’d be talking about a great start but we didn’t, so I won’t.

“We lost to Inverness when we should have won. We should have beat Ayr comfortably and could have knocked St Johnstone out of the cup.

“Win those ones and it’s a brilliant start.

“But we’ve got a lot of work to do before we can have a right to say ‘we’re doing well.’

“It’s fantastic to beat both Partick and Dunfermline convincingly. I’m thrilled with the effort our players are putting in right now.

“But I’ve been in this game long enough to know how quickly it can turn.”

Dick Campbell praises Arbroath players fitness levels

Arbroath continue to defy their part-time status by matching the eleven full-time sides in the Championship for fitness.

The Angus side often finish games looking stronger than their opponents.

“I was speaking to Billy Kirkwood after our game and he was praising our fitness levels,” added Campbell.

“He couldn’t believe how we were galloping towards the end of the match.

“I can’t take any credit for that. That’s down to the coaches on the training ground and to the players for looking after themselves.”

Arbroath will travel to Pittodrie on Saturday for an SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Aberdeen U-21.

Campbell, who has resisted the temptation to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window, plans to give fringe players an opportunity against a young Dons side.