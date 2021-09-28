Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline: Peter Grant facing major injury headache ahead of Fife derby with Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
September 28 2021, 7.30am
Headache: Grant

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant is facing a major injury sweat ahead of Wednesday’s Fife derby showdown with Raith Rovers.

Kai Kennedy, Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov were all withdrawn during the Pars’ 0-0 draw against Hamilton at the weekend.

Kennedy (ankle) and Todorov (foot) were both carrying knocks prior to the Accies stalemate and are being assessed ahead of the trip to Stark’s Park.

Indeed, Grant revealed that four regulars did not train on Monday morning — but stopped short of ruling anyone out of the Rovers clash.

“Unfortunately, we have probably lost a couple for the game and, with a quick turnaround, there is not much you can do about that,” he said.

“However, I will give everyone and opportunity to kick off. They might not get much training — if any — before then, but I won’t rule anyone out at this stage.

Wighton: Withdrawn

“This part of football and I’m sure everyone in the division is the same.

“That’s why we’ve built a squad and, although it’d be great if they weren’t all in the one position, we have to deal with it.

“If someone is unavailable, that is an opportunity for someone else to step in and stake their claim.”

Asked specifically about Todorov’s condition, given he took a couple of nasty raps on his injured foot during the Accies match, Grant added: “When you have an injury, that seems to be the place you always get kicked!

“Nikolay has had a problem with it [his foot] for the last few weeks and we have been trying to manage it.

“He is a brilliant character in terms of wanting to play every match.

“I know his character and what he is trying to do — and how desperate he is to play. But I’m not stupid. This is a game where I can’t have people at 50 per cent.”

‘How do you handle big occasions?’

Meanwhile, Grant admits that he does not know how his players will handle the drama of a Fife derby in front of the BBC cameras until the first whistle blows.

The pressure is heightened by Dunfermline’s precarious plight; two points adrift at the foot of the Championship and without a league win.

“I hear ‘how do you handle big occasions?’ But nobody ever knows until you cross the white line,” said Grant. “People ask ‘what was it like to play in this game or that game?’ And it’s so difficult to describe.

“I suppose it would be like asking a lady what it’s like to be pregnant.

“But for that first league win to be a local derby would be magic. I would have hoped that first win would come a long time ago but that hasn’t been the case — and getting that ‘W’ in front of our name is all that matters.”

Kingdom of Strife: What has gone wrong for Dunfermline, East Fife and Cowdenbeath as Fife clubs prop up THREE divisions?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]