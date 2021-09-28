Dunfermline: Peter Grant facing major injury headache ahead of Fife derby with Raith Rovers

Dunfermline boss Peter Grant is facing a major injury sweat ahead of Wednesday’s Fife derby showdown with Raith Rovers.

Kai Kennedy, Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov were all withdrawn during the Pars’ 0-0 draw against Hamilton at the weekend.

Kennedy (ankle) and Todorov (foot) were both carrying knocks prior to the Accies stalemate and are being assessed ahead of the trip to Stark’s Park.

Indeed, Grant revealed that four regulars did not train on Monday morning — but stopped short of ruling anyone out of the Rovers clash.

“Unfortunately, we have probably lost a couple for the game and, with a quick turnaround, there is not much you can do about that,” he said.

“However, I will give everyone and opportunity to kick off. They might not get much training — if any — before then, but I won’t rule anyone out at this stage.

“This part of football and I’m sure everyone in the division is the same.

“That’s why we’ve built a squad and, although it’d be great if they weren’t all in the one position, we have to deal with it.

“If someone is unavailable, that is an opportunity for someone else to step in and stake their claim.”

Asked specifically about Todorov’s condition, given he took a couple of nasty raps on his injured foot during the Accies match, Grant added: “When you have an injury, that seems to be the place you always get kicked!

“Nikolay has had a problem with it [his foot] for the last few weeks and we have been trying to manage it.

“He is a brilliant character in terms of wanting to play every match.

“I know his character and what he is trying to do — and how desperate he is to play. But I’m not stupid. This is a game where I can’t have people at 50 per cent.”

‘How do you handle big occasions?’

Meanwhile, Grant admits that he does not know how his players will handle the drama of a Fife derby in front of the BBC cameras until the first whistle blows.

The pressure is heightened by Dunfermline’s precarious plight; two points adrift at the foot of the Championship and without a league win.

“I hear ‘how do you handle big occasions?’ But nobody ever knows until you cross the white line,” said Grant. “People ask ‘what was it like to play in this game or that game?’ And it’s so difficult to describe.

“I suppose it would be like asking a lady what it’s like to be pregnant.

“But for that first league win to be a local derby would be magic. I would have hoped that first win would come a long time ago but that hasn’t been the case — and getting that ‘W’ in front of our name is all that matters.”