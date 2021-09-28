Nicky Low: Arbroath is a special place and I’ll back club to the hilt while injured

Nicky Low was in the form of his life with Arbroath when injury cruelly struck deep into stoppage time of his side’s draw with Kilmarnock.

Low could be out until December with an ankle issue.

It’s a devastating blow to the player and club that are ride high in third place in the Championship.

Thanks for the messages. Heading to hospital when back in Greenock & hopefully get some good news 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KfiGb1MamU — Nicky Low (@Nicky_low18) September 24, 2021

But Low is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy and he won’t get too down.

Instead he will turn his attentions towards supporting everyone at the club – from the doorman to chairman – to continue Arbroath’s successful charge towards the top.

“I could be out for quite a few weeks,” said Low.

“But I feel like I am a good team-mate and I’ll rally round everyone.

“This dressing room is thew best I’ve been in during my career. Without a doubt.

“The staff are also brilliant. The spirit of Arbroath is absolutely superb.

“It’s such a friendly place and that’s why we are so successful.

“My wife Natalie and daughter Lucy were up for the first time last week.

“The chairman went straight up to her, introduced himself and asked her if she wanted to join the boardroom for a drink.

“The fact that the chairman took the time to speak to my wife means a lot.

“He doesn’t need to do that but I appreciate it. If possible, it makes me want to give that extra 5% for the club.”

Nicky Low: Arbroath is a ‘special place’

Arbroath fans have taken Low into their hearts.

His social media feed was flooded with well-wishing messages as news of his injury broke.

But while the fans love Low, the feeling is mutual.

“This is a special place and we want to do well for everyone,” added Low.

“There are people who have worked on the doors for years.

“There are great staff and volunteers and the fans appreciate us.

“They know how hard we work for the club and I think that’s why they keep coming back.

“Even when we lose they back us.

“We got beat off Inverness at the start of the season but the fans still clapped us.

“Some fans would – wrongly in my opinion – boo.

“But they pay their money and will feel entitled to do that.

“They work hard all week to see the game on a Saturday. They spend hard earned cash to support the team.

“It’s only fair that we all work as hard as we possibly can for them.”