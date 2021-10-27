Montrose ‘extremely grateful’ as SPFL give green light to rearrange Peterhead clash

The season of good will arrived early for Montrose and Peterhead after the clubs agreed to rearrange their festive League 1 fixture.

The encounter at Links Park will now take place at 7.45 p.m. on December 22, having been originally pencilled in for Boxing Day.

The Angus outfit confirmed that the request had been made in order to afford ‘players and staff the opportunity for an extended break with their loved ones’ following an unprecedented period, on and off the pitch.

BOXING DAY FIXTURE REARRANGED The fixture between Montrose and @pfcofficial , originally scheduled for Boxing Day has been brought forward to Wednesday 22nd December with a 7:45pm ko at the request of both clubs pic.twitter.com/aDudUUzm7y — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) October 27, 2021

Stewart Petrie’s playoff hopefuls have already defeated Peterhead 1-0 at home this term, while the sides will cross swords at the Balmoor Stadium this weekend.

Utilising their official Twitter account, a Montrose spokesperson wrote: “Montrose FC are extremely grateful to the SPFL and Peterhead FC for their understanding and co-operation in agreeing to accommodate this request.

“Given the huge impact that social distancing and self isolation has had on all of us over the past 20 months, we wanted to afford our players and staff the opportunity for an extended break with their loved ones over the festive period.”