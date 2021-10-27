Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose ‘extremely grateful’ as SPFL give green light to rearrange Peterhead clash

By Alan Temple
October 27 2021, 3.24pm
Montrose's Links Park home
Montrose's Links Park home

The season of good will arrived early for Montrose and Peterhead after the clubs agreed to rearrange their festive League 1 fixture.

The encounter at Links Park will now take place at 7.45 p.m. on December 22, having been originally pencilled in for Boxing Day.

The Angus outfit confirmed that the request had been made in order to afford ‘players and staff the opportunity for an extended break with their loved ones’ following an unprecedented period, on and off the pitch.

Stewart Petrie’s playoff hopefuls have already defeated Peterhead 1-0 at home this term, while the sides will cross swords at the Balmoor Stadium this weekend.

Utilising their official Twitter account, a Montrose spokesperson wrote: “Montrose FC are extremely grateful to the SPFL and Peterhead FC for their understanding and co-operation in agreeing to accommodate this request.

“Given the huge impact that social distancing and self isolation has had on all of us over the past 20 months, we wanted to afford our players and staff the opportunity for an extended break with their loved ones over the festive period.”

Graham Webster: Montrose made me a star after my Dundee dream died

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier