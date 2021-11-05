Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: 7 sport stars impersonated by hilarious new Arbroath commercial chief Paul Reid

By Ewan Smith
November 5 2021, 5.15pm Updated: November 5 2021, 5.25pm

New Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid is a famous face away from his day job a popular after-dinner speaker.

Reid discovered hidden talents as an impressionist while he was a teenage goalkeeper in the Arbroath youth ranks.

He curtailed his fledging football career at 17 – turning down Arbroath’s offer of a new contract – to pursue a career on stage.

Reid, 39, was offered a gig at BBC’s Only An Excuse alongside his job in the commercial department at Dundee United.

He has since become a regular on the after-dinner circuit performing at a host of testimonial dinners for big name sports stars.

And Reid has offered Courier Sport an exclusive insight into his works with seven famous sporting stars.

Can you guess who they are?

Paul Reid: I’ve been doing after-dinner speaking since age of 17

Paul Reid is ready to make a big impression at Arbroath

“When I left Arbroath I had been offered another contract as a player but knew my talents lay elsewhere,” said Reid.

“I was getting into after-dinner speaking and had been offered a place on Only An Excuse.

“I’m a people person and I’ve been lucky enough to meet a lot of famous people.

“I started at 17 and it has shaped me as a person. I’ve been able to use it to my advantage to increase my contacts base.

“There are a lot of people I’ve met in and out of the game through the speaking.

“I can remember sitting in Gayfield next to Jimmy Greaves when I was just 21.

“He was doing a dinner with me and I didn’t truly appreciate who he was at the time.

“When I look back at the outpouring of love for Jimmy – when he sadly passed a few months ago – I realise how famous he was.

“I really enjoy the after-dinner speaking but my main focus will always be Arbroath. I want to help the club progress.

“We all wear the same badge and I can’t wait to get going.”

Paul Reid: Dundee United was my life for 22 years but I can’t wait to get started at first love Arbroath

 

 

