VIDEO: 7 sport stars impersonated by hilarious new Arbroath commercial chief Paul Reid

New Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid is a famous face away from his day job a popular after-dinner speaker.

Reid discovered hidden talents as an impressionist while he was a teenage goalkeeper in the Arbroath youth ranks.

He curtailed his fledging football career at 17 – turning down Arbroath’s offer of a new contract – to pursue a career on stage.

Reid, 39, was offered a gig at BBC’s Only An Excuse alongside his job in the commercial department at Dundee United.

He has since become a regular on the after-dinner circuit performing at a host of testimonial dinners for big name sports stars.

And Reid has offered Courier Sport an exclusive insight into his works with seven famous sporting stars.

Can you guess who they are?

Paul Reid: I’ve been doing after-dinner speaking since age of 17

“When I left Arbroath I had been offered another contract as a player but knew my talents lay elsewhere,” said Reid.

“I was getting into after-dinner speaking and had been offered a place on Only An Excuse.

“I’m a people person and I’ve been lucky enough to meet a lot of famous people.

“I started at 17 and it has shaped me as a person. I’ve been able to use it to my advantage to increase my contacts base.

“There are a lot of people I’ve met in and out of the game through the speaking.

“I can remember sitting in Gayfield next to Jimmy Greaves when I was just 21.

“He was doing a dinner with me and I didn’t truly appreciate who he was at the time.

“When I look back at the outpouring of love for Jimmy – when he sadly passed a few months ago – I realise how famous he was.

“I really enjoy the after-dinner speaking but my main focus will always be Arbroath. I want to help the club progress.

“We all wear the same badge and I can’t wait to get going.”