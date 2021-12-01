Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Steeves: Steering Montrose through Covid and cementing League One status is Stewart Petrie’s greatest success

By Scott Lorimer
December 1 2021, 12.00pm Updated: December 1 2021, 5.27pm
Montrose left back Andrew Steeves says the most recent two years of Stewart Petrie's Montrose reign have been most impressive.

Stewart Petrie will mark five years as Montrose manager this week – and Gable Endies ace Andrew Steeves believes the latter part of his reign has been the most impressive.

Since taking over from Paul Hegarty in December 2016, many players have come and gone, but the left back has been there every step of the way.

At 27, Steeves has been a mainstay in the squad and has enjoyed the successes – and experienced the occasional low – in the blue jersey during Petrie’s time.

Greatest feat

But aside from going from the bottom of League Two to winning the division in just two and a half seasons, the Montrose ace believes his gaffer’s greatest feat has been steering the club through the Covid pandemic.

Stewart Petrie and Andrew Steeves were awarded Manager and Player of the Month in December 2020.

“I think the last two years have been the most impressive,” he said.

“Getting Montrose out of League Two, winning the league with a record number of away wins and points and the amount of goals we scored. That’s impressive

“But the sustainability of it and the consistent success is the bit that’s most impressive to me.”

Clever recruitment

Some football clubs have struggled to adapt to the new world and its Covid restrictions while building on previous momentum.

But for Steeves, his gaffer has handled the situation flawlessly and has been very clever in his recruitment.

“You’ve witnessed a two or three year stretch that no manager will have ever experience of,” he explained.

“With Covid and the shortened season, then the season that stopped and started again, the fact he’s managed to continually keep success going through that is testament to him and to his staff and recruitment because he only brings in the right people.

“He doesn’t bring in people that don’t fit our identity and how we try and do things.

“In the last two years, the job that he’s done in part time football, maybe outside Dick Campbell, has been second to none.”

