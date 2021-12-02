Ethan Ross fitness latest as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn hails ‘togetherness’ between fans and players

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers are hopeful Ethan Ross will be fit to face Arbroath on Saturday.

The ex-Aberdeen winger has been in scintillating form in recent weeks, notching four goals and an assist in his last five appearances.

However, he limped out of Tuesday evening’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Inverness after 35 minutes.

That sparked fears that he may miss the crucial Championship clash at Gayfield.

A couple of other players are also carrying slight knocks following two gruelling away games in three days — with final decisions set to be made on Friday morning.

But Rovers chiefs are confident that Ross will be able to face the Lichties.

There is also a degree of uncertainty regarding who will be between the sticks, with Jamie MacDonald’s partner due to give birth this week.

That was the reason for the goalkeeper’s absence in Inverness, albeit Robbie Thomson proved to be an able deputy.

Meanwhile, boss John McGlynn has heralded the togetherness between the fans, dugout and players.

The feel-good factor is palpable as the Fife outfit — unbeaten in 13 — enjoy their longest streak without defeat since their First Division title triumph of 1992/93.

Fantastic turnout from our fans as we secured our place in Monday night's 4th round draw. Thanks to everyone that travelled and got behind the team!#yourrovers pic.twitter.com/Ytqx8NWW0b — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) November 27, 2021

And that vociferous travelling backing is expected to be in full voice for a mouth-watering showdown against Arbroath.

“We had more than 900 supporters at the Falkirk game [2-1 win] and we are delighted with the backing we are getting from the travelling support,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“The fans have been with us every step this season and there is a really good togetherness between the supporters, the players and the dugout.

“The club is on the up — there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes — and money is being spent on making sure we can progress.

“With positive results on the pitch, long may it last.”