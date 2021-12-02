Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Ross fitness latest as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn hails ‘togetherness’ between fans and players

By Alan Temple
December 2 2021, 5.30pm
Determined: Ross
Raith Rovers are hopeful Ethan Ross will be fit to face Arbroath on Saturday.

The ex-Aberdeen winger has been in scintillating form in recent weeks, notching four goals and an assist in his last five appearances.

However, he limped out of Tuesday evening’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Inverness after 35 minutes.

That sparked fears that he may miss the crucial Championship clash at Gayfield.

A couple of other players are also carrying slight knocks following two gruelling away games in three days — with final decisions set to be made on Friday morning.

But Rovers chiefs are confident that Ross will be able to face the Lichties.

There is also a degree of uncertainty regarding who will be between the sticks, with Jamie MacDonald’s partner due to give birth this week.

That was the reason for the goalkeeper’s absence in Inverness, albeit Robbie Thomson proved to be an able deputy.

Bond

Meanwhile, boss John McGlynn has heralded the togetherness between the fans, dugout and players.

The feel-good factor is palpable as the Fife outfit — unbeaten in 13 — enjoy their longest streak without defeat since their First Division title triumph of 1992/93.

And that vociferous travelling backing is expected to be in full voice for a mouth-watering showdown against Arbroath.

“We had more than 900 supporters at the Falkirk game [2-1 win] and we are delighted with the backing we are getting from the travelling support,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“The fans have been with us every step this season and there is a really good togetherness between the supporters, the players and the dugout.

“The club is on the up — there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes — and money is being spent on making sure we can progress.

“With positive results on the pitch, long may it last.”

