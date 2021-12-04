Darvel FC v Brechin City: Scottish Cup replay postponed due to waterlogged pitch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brechin’s Scottish Cup third round replay at Darvel has been postponed.

City were due to travel to East Ayrshire for the 3pm kick off after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Glebe Park, but heavy rain has forced the game off.

Darvel’s Recreation Park was subject of a pitch inspection earlier on in the day but failed due to a waterlogged surface.

A new date for the rearranged tie will be announced in due course.

That means Arbroath will have to wait a little it longer to find out their opponents in the fourth round.